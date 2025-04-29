Bo Bassett gets 2-word reaction from brother & U17 World Trials champ to Iowa commit's note after U20 US Open 3rd-place finish

Bo Bassett's brother Keegan shared his reaction after the former penned a heartfelt note on bagging a third-place finish at the US Open U20 Wrestling. Bassett also added a note for his brother's triumph (45 Kg) at the U17 World Team Freestyle Trials.
Initially, Bassett was denied a place in the 65 Kg gold medal finals match after his defeat to Luke Stanich in the semis of the tournament. However, he came back strongly to win the consolation semis and finals with wins over Alex Braun and Noah Nininger, respectively, to bag a bronze medal.
Just a few hours later, Bassett shared a post featuring glimpses of his time at the 2025 US Open U-20. The images also featured a picture with his family members, including his mother, Karissa and brother, Keegan. In the caption, the soon-to-be IOWA Hawkeyes wrestler expressed pride in the Bassett brothers' performance in their respective tournaments.
Keegan shared the post on his Instagram handle and dropped a two-word reaction as he wrote:
"Best friend"
Before his defeat to Luke Stanich, Bo Bassett had bagged victories over the likes of Thomas Thongseng, Joseph Morris, Tyson Peach, Jesse Grajeda and Eren Sement. On the other hand, Stanich went on to win the 65 Kg finals in the tournament, defeating Pearson Manville in the gold medal match.
Bo Bassett talks about the importance of faith in his wrestling career
Bo Bassett spoke about the importance of faith in god in his wrestling career in the last few years. Bassett has spoken about his faith in god and giving back to society several times in the past.
In an interview a couple of months back, Bassett said his faith grew stronger over the last 3-4 years. He added that it started during his first time at the Olympic Training Center, when he also had his first Bible study. He said (via WrestlersGrind, 9:11 onwards):
"My faith is my everything and over the last year, it's kind of a lot bigger than it ever was. Last three or four years, I've been a pretty hard Christian and I got that when I went to the Olympic training center for the first time, so I was at one of my all-time highs which is crazy and I went to my first ever Bible study."
Further speaking in the interview, Bo Bassett said the Bible study changed his entire life and that it was much different from the one he had earlier.