Bo Bassett, Jax Forrest and others react as fellow Bishop wrestler commits to University of Pittsburgh

Bo Bassett, Jax Forrest, and other fellow wrestlers reacted to Bishop McCort High School’s rising senior Caleb Rodriguez’s major career announcement. The heavyweight wrestler recently shared an update announcing his commitment to the University of Pittsburgh.

Rodriguez, who concluded last season with a 35–11 record and a third-place finish at the PIAA Class 2A state tournament, announced his decision on Monday, June 23, through an Instagram post.

“After a lot of thought and prayer, I am excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at The University of Pittsburgh! #H2P I would like to thank my family, coaches, friends and teammates for always supporting me. Hail to Pitt!🔵🟡”

He also included a Bible verse in his post:

“Let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven. — Matthew 5:16”

The post attracted reactions from fellow Bishop McCort wrestlers, including Bo Bassett, Jax Forrest, Keegan Bassett, and Owen McMullen among others.

Bassett, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2026, added:

“Congratulations C ROD!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Bassett’s brother and 2025 45 kg World Team Member, Keegan Bassett, reacted:

“Let’s go! Congrats Big Dawg”

Oklahoma commit Jax Forrest added:

“YEOOOOOO so happy for you ❤️”

Iowa commit Owen McMullen commented:

“So proud of you Caleb!”

Former Bishop McCort wrestler Mason Gibson shared:

“Congrats Big C ❤️❤️”

Jax Forrest’s brother, Jamison Forrest, reacted:

“Let’s go, I’m so happy for you Caleb ❤️❤️”

Screenshot of Instagram comments (IG/@caleb_hulk_rodriguez)

Meanwhile, Bo Bassett, who had previously committed to the University of Iowa, recently announced that he has decommitted from the program and has reopened his recruitment process. Before choosing Iowa, his final list included Oklahoma State, Penn State, and Virginia Tech.

Bo Bassett reopens recruitment after Iowa decommitment

While Bo Bassett didn’t cite a specific reason for deciding against joining Iowa State, he shared the following in a statement.

“After a lot of prayer and talking with my family, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Iowa. This wasn’t easy, but I believe it’s not the right fit for me as a wrestler, a person, or for my faith journey. I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I’ll never speak a bad word about their program. This is about finding the place God wants me to be. This is a huge decision in my life, and it has to be the right one.”

“I would like to thank all of the Iowa fans who have supported me. You have been amazing, and I am grateful for the support you showed me.”

Following Bo’s announcement, more major wrestling recruitment news came out. Bo's younger brother, Melvin Miller, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2027 removed Iowa from his updated list of top eight schools.

