Bo Bassett’s brother and girlfriend show support as 2027 No. 1 wrestling recruit Melvin Miller makes huge college decision shift

Following Bo Bassett’s decision to rescind his commitment to Iowa, his brother Melvin Miller has also removed the Iowa wrestling program from his list of top recruiting schools. Bassett’s second brother, Keegan Bassett, and girlfriend Ayda Dorian reacted to Miller’s decision to omit Iowa from his top list of colleges.

Bo, who had committed to Iowa back in February, announced his decision to decommit from the program on Sunday, June 22. Soon after, Miller, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2027, also left Iowa off his updated list of top eight schools.

Just a few days earlier, on June 19, Miller had posted his top nine school list: NC State, Penn State, Nebraska, Michigan, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, Iowa, Missouri, and Arizona State. However, in his latest update, Iowa was no longer listed.

Trending

He shared the update via an Instagram post, captioned:

“Family First!”

The post drew reactions from his brother Keegan Bassett and Bo’s girlfriend Ayda Dorian.

Keegan, the youngest of the brothers and a rising talent in both Greco-Roman and Freestyle wrestling, commented:

" ❤️❤️"

Ayda Dorian also showed support, commenting:

" 👏"

Screenshot via IG/@melvinmiller_07

Bo and Miller are standout wrestlers at Bishop McCort High School in Pennsylvania. Bo is entering his senior year and is the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2026. He has won numerous accolades, including being a two-time PIAA state champion, multiple Ironman and Super 32 titles, and a bronze medal at the 2025 U.S. Open Championships.

Meanwhile, Miller recently concluded his sophomore year and had earned multiple titles, including the Fargo Junior National Championship at 157 pounds and the Powerade Tournament title. He also finished runner-up in the U20 World Team Trials at 70 kg.

Bo Bassett on his decommitment from Iowa wrestling program

In the social media post announcing his decision to decommit, Bo Bassett explained that it wasn’t an easy choice. He emphasized that Iowa wrestling was not the right fit for him as a person, a wrestler, and in terms of his faith journey.

“After a lot of prayer and talking with my family, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Iowa,” Bo Bassett wrote. “This wasn’t easy, but I believe it’s not the right fit for me as a wrestler, a person, or for my faith journey. I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I’ll never speak a bad word about their program. This is about finding the place God wants me to be. This is a huge decision in my life and it has to be the right one.

I would like to thank all of the Iowa fans who have supported me. You have been amazing, and I am grateful for the support you showed me.”

As Bo Bassett reopened his recruiting process, all eyes are on what college he will choose next. Before committing to Iowa, his final four schools included Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, and Penn State.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amitha Reji George I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it. Know More