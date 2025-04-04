  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Bo Bassett makes intentions known as he addresses recruiting wrestlers to join him at Iowa

Bo Bassett makes intentions known as he addresses recruiting wrestlers to join him at Iowa

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Modified Apr 04, 2025 16:35 GMT
Bo Bassett will be joining the University of Iowa in 2026 (Source: @bo.bassett/Instagram)
Bo Bassett will be joining the University of Iowa in 2026 (Source: @bo.bassett/Instagram)

High School wrestler Bo Bassett has made his feelings known on recruiting other wrestlers to Iowa State. Bassett, the top wrestling recruit in the class of 2026, will be joining the University of Iowa after completing his high school wrestling career. The teenager announced his college commitment on an online livestream.

Ad

Bassett had a variety of options, narrowing down a list of 80 college programs, before finally picking Iowa State University. Bassett attends Bishop McCort Catholic High School in Pennsylvania, and has had an exciting start to his career. The junior is a three-time Iron-Man Champion, three-time Super32 Champion, and has earned a bronze medal at the U20 World Championships.

In an interview with Eli McKown of the Des Moines Register, Bo Bassett made his thoughts clear on his recent Iowa move, even speaking to other recruits on the prospect of joining him.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I'm texting guys who aren't committed yet, I'm like, 'Hey, we get you, we can do this,'" Bassett said. "Kind of planting that seed in these guys' ear."

Bo Bassett is also a two-time PIAA State Champion, apart from being a three-time Ironman, Super32, and Powerade champion.

"I've looked up to him since I was young" - Bo Bassett reveals his wrestling idol

Spencer Lee at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 - (Image via Getty)
Spencer Lee at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 - (Image via Getty)

Teenage wrestling sensation Bo Bassett made his feelings clear about who his wrestling idol is. The two-time PIAA State Champion is regarded as one of the top recruits of 2026 and recently revealed who he idolized while growing up.

Ad

In an interview with Flo Wrestling, Bassett was given one alternative to elect his all-time favorite wrestler, and had this to say about the Olympic silver medalist:

"I got to go Spencer Lee. That's my guy. I've looked up to him since I was young. There's a picture where I am maybe 12 years old, maybe younger, probably like 10, 11. And he was a senior, junior-senior in high school and we trained for those years in the young guns room. And he's a great role model then. He's still obviously a great role model. I got to wrestle with him on the visit. Spencer Lee takes it for me."
Ad

Spencer Lee is regarded as one of the best collegiate wrestlers ever, winning three NCAA Championships while representing the University of Iowa. Lee was also awarded the Dan Hodge trophy twice. It's fair to say Bo Bassett's decision to join Iowa State was partially influenced by Lee, with Bassett set to join in 2026.

About the author
Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan Shankar

Hi, I'm Harshvardhan and I have had a passion for sports writing from a very young age. I watch all sports but my favorites include football, cricket, and the NBA. I hope to contribute to sports journalism as much as I can and help readers get only the most reliable and accurate information!

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी