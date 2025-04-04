Bo Bassett makes intentions known as he addresses recruiting wrestlers to join him at Iowa

High School wrestler Bo Bassett has made his feelings known on recruiting other wrestlers to Iowa State. Bassett, the top wrestling recruit in the class of 2026, will be joining the University of Iowa after completing his high school wrestling career. The teenager announced his college commitment on an online livestream.

Bassett had a variety of options, narrowing down a list of 80 college programs, before finally picking Iowa State University. Bassett attends Bishop McCort Catholic High School in Pennsylvania, and has had an exciting start to his career. The junior is a three-time Iron-Man Champion, three-time Super32 Champion, and has earned a bronze medal at the U20 World Championships.

In an interview with Eli McKown of the Des Moines Register, Bo Bassett made his thoughts clear on his recent Iowa move, even speaking to other recruits on the prospect of joining him.

"I'm texting guys who aren't committed yet, I'm like, 'Hey, we get you, we can do this,'" Bassett said. "Kind of planting that seed in these guys' ear."

Bo Bassett is also a two-time PIAA State Champion, apart from being a three-time Ironman, Super32, and Powerade champion.

"I've looked up to him since I was young" - Bo Bassett reveals his wrestling idol

Spencer Lee at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 - (Image via Getty)

Teenage wrestling sensation Bo Bassett made his feelings clear about who his wrestling idol is. The two-time PIAA State Champion is regarded as one of the top recruits of 2026 and recently revealed who he idolized while growing up.

In an interview with Flo Wrestling, Bassett was given one alternative to elect his all-time favorite wrestler, and had this to say about the Olympic silver medalist:

"I got to go Spencer Lee. That's my guy. I've looked up to him since I was young. There's a picture where I am maybe 12 years old, maybe younger, probably like 10, 11. And he was a senior, junior-senior in high school and we trained for those years in the young guns room. And he's a great role model then. He's still obviously a great role model. I got to wrestle with him on the visit. Spencer Lee takes it for me."

Spencer Lee is regarded as one of the best collegiate wrestlers ever, winning three NCAA Championships while representing the University of Iowa. Lee was also awarded the Dan Hodge trophy twice. It's fair to say Bo Bassett's decision to join Iowa State was partially influenced by Lee, with Bassett set to join in 2026.

