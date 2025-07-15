  • home icon
Bo Bassett reacts as Jax Forrest defeats Vito Arujau to seal Team USA spot for World Wrestling Championships

By Adityan Pillai
Published Jul 15, 2025 01:15 GMT
Bo Bassett and Jax Forrest
Bo Bassett expressed his thoughts as Jax Forrest confirmed his spot in Team USA's squad for the upcoming World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb. Forrest defeated Vito Arujau in a best-of-three series with a score of 4-3, 7-2 in North Dakota to become the youngest wrestler to represent Team USA at the World Championships in 51 years.

The match between Jax Forrest and Vito Arujau raised great anticipation among fans and was supposed to be held on June 14, 2025; however, the head-to-head battle between the two wrestlers was postponed after Arujau requested a postponement due to medical reasons, adhering to the official rule set by USA Wrestling.

The highly anticipated match between the two wrestlers was held on July 14, 2025, in Fargo, North Dakota, with Forrest emerging victorious in the 61kg division to clinch the title in best-of-three series. As soon as the match was over, fans and other fellow wrestlers rushed to social media to congratulate the 18-year-old. Bo Bassett was present at the venue and cheered on Forrest while he competed for a spot in Team USA for the upcoming World Wrestling Championships.

Bo Bassett reposted a couple of pictures from the event and penned a short congratulatory message for Jax Forrest.

"Unbelieveable. Champion. Congratulations@jaxforrest_" he wrote.
This is a developing article and will be updated soon.

