Bo Bassett reacts as Jax Forrest defeats Vito Arujau to seal Team USA spot for World Wrestling Championships

Bo Bassett expressed his thoughts as Jax Forrest confirmed his spot in Team USA's squad for the upcoming World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb. Forrest defeated Vito Arujau in a best-of-three series with a score of 4-3, 7-2 in North Dakota to become the youngest wrestler to represent Team USA at the World Championships in 51 years.

Ad

The match between Jax Forrest and Vito Arujau raised great anticipation among fans and was supposed to be held on June 14, 2025; however, the head-to-head battle between the two wrestlers was postponed after Arujau requested a postponement due to medical reasons, adhering to the official rule set by USA Wrestling.

The highly anticipated match between the two wrestlers was held on July 14, 2025, in Fargo, North Dakota, with Forrest emerging victorious in the 61kg division to clinch the title in best-of-three series. As soon as the match was over, fans and other fellow wrestlers rushed to social media to congratulate the 18-year-old. Bo Bassett was present at the venue and cheered on Forrest while he competed for a spot in Team USA for the upcoming World Wrestling Championships.

Ad

Trending

Bo Bassett reposted a couple of pictures from the event and penned a short congratulatory message for Jax Forrest.

"Unbelieveable. Champion. Congratulations@jaxforrest_" he wrote.

Bo Bassett reacts to Forrest's win | [email protected]

This is a developing article and will be updated soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More