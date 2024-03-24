Who is Vito Arujau? Everything about the Cornell Big Red Wrestler who defended his NCAA title by defeating Daton Fix

Vito Arujau clinched the NCAA title for the second time this year after defeating one of the best wrestlers in the country, Daton Fix in the 133-pound category. Arjau claimed the victory with a score of 5-3 thereby culminating his college career with a remarkable win.

Throughout his college career, Vito Arujau established himself as a promising wrestler. With the World title, Pan American title, and the national title he is undoubtedly one of the best wrestlers in the 133-pound category on the college circuit.

Arujau walked into the highly-anticipated NCAA Divison 1 wrestling championships as the defending champion. Fans and match analysts predicted a tough fight for the title in the finals with Oklahoma State wrestler Daton Fix in contention. However, there was a clear divide between spectators picking their probable winners on the internet.

Arujau's victory over Daton Fix and winning the NCAA title for the second time brought about heaps of praise from fans as well as well-wishers. His sheer dominance in the circuit is perceptible in his career statistics.

Vito Arujau's Early Life

Vito Arujau was born in Belarus but moved to the United States when he was only two years old. Coming from a family of sportspersons, with his father being a world-champion freestyle wrestler and his mother a kayaking champion, sports came naturally to him.

Arujau started wrestling at the age of ten under the guidance of his father. He got into serious contention as a part of his high school's varsity team. With only one loss as a high school student, Arujau's high school career record stood at 216–1.

Vito Arujau's College Career

Arujau wins the NCAA Wrestling Championships 2024

Vito Arujau committed to joining Cornell University as a Division 1 athlete in their wrestling team. In his first year, Arujau decided not to participate in college events. In 2018, Arujau won the title at the U23 US World Team Trials in freestyle. However, his dream is to compete at the U23 World Championships.

In 2018-19, he went on to defeat some of the top seeds at the NCAA championships and finished fourth becoming an All-American, a designation bestowed upon the best amateur athlete. After clinching the silver medal at the World U20 Championships, he went on to win third place at the senior US National Championships which granted him a spot at the US Olympic trials.

Over the years, Vito Arujau went on to improve immensely proving himself to be one of the best wrestlers on the circuit in his weight category. In the 2022-23 season, he cruised into the finals of the NCAA wrestling championships by defeating Daton Fix pulling an upset on the then reigning NCAA Champion, Roman Bravo-Young.

In addition, Arujau went on to win the US Open as well the the Pan American title. By winning the World Championships in 2023, he became the second world champion in his family.