Why is the Final X Best-of-Three championship series between Vito Arujau and Jax Forrest facing a delay?

The Final X best-of-three championship series between Vito Arujau and Jax Forrest at 61kg has been postponed. The winner of the series would have earned a spot on Team USA at the 2025 Senior World Championships in Croatia, making Final X one of the most anticipated wrestling events in the nation. But why has the series between the pair of them been delayed?

Vito Arujau has competed in the 57kg and 61kg category, and made his breakthrough at Cornell University where he became a two-time NCAA Champion and a four-time All American. Before joining the university, Arujau was a four-time state champion at Syosset High School.

Arujau had earned a spot at Final X by winning a bronze medal at the 2024 Senior World Championships. His match against Forrest was set to be held on Saturday, June 14, but will now be delayed as Arujau has requested and received a postponement of the match. Since the Cornell alum was a 2024 Senior World Medalist, he has the right to request a delay due to medical reasons.

According to USA Wrestling's procedures for the 2025 Senior World Team Trials:

"Only a 2024 Senior World Medalist or 2024 Olympic Medalist, who earned an automatic berth into the Final X, may request a medical delay for competing in the Final X Wrestle-Off.”

Vito Arujau also met the timing requirement of the proposed delay, submitting his request in writing 48 hours before the scheduled weigh-in to the respective Sport Committee Chair for review. The date, time, and venue for his clash against Forrest has still not been determined, with the national coach and athletes involved set to make a decision on it. If they are not able to reach a conclusion, the Men’s Freestyle Sport Committee will set a new date.

Vito Arujau penned an emotional message after completing his senior year at Cornell University

Vito Arujau at the 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship - Source: Getty

Vito Arujau shared an emotional message for Cornell University on social media after completing his final year for them. Arujau had a remarkable senior year, winning his second consecutive NCAA championship at 133 pounds. He ended his collegiate career with 20 wins at the NCAA Championships, which was tied for the most in program history.

Arujau took to Instagram to share a message after winning his second NCAA Championship, writing:

"If I could go back to my freshman year I would do it all over again. Cornell has become my home and everyone who has come through, and will come through this program are my family. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way."

Arujau was also named EIWA Wrestler of the Year. Following his graduation from Cornell, he would go on to win the bronze medal at the Senior World Championships which earned him a spot at Final X.

