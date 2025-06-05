Bo Bassett's brother Keegan beams with pride over Iowa recruit's World U20 Trials performance

Bo Bassett's younger brother Keegan recently expressed his pride after the former's performance at the World U20 Trials. The rising talent, Bo Bassett, recently faced defeat from Lehigh wrestling star Luke Stanich at the U-20 freestyle world team trials best-of-three final series.

Bo Bassett is a notable young wrestler and has clinched two state titles at the PIAA State Wrestling Championships. He is also a U17 World Champion, the title he earned in 2021. In 2022, he was named the Super 32 Champion and is also a three-time Ironman champion. The junior at Bishop McCort High won a bronze medal in the 2024 U20 World Championship.

At the U-20 freestyle world team trials in the 65kg category, Bassett faced Lehigh's Luke Stanich in the best-of-3 final series match. Stanich won the first round, with Bassett winning the second round. However, Bassett lost the match after another defeat in the third round.

Keegan Bassett expressed his thoughts on his brother's performance at the World Trials. Reacting to his brother's Instagram post on June 5, 2025, Keegan wrote:

"My brotha ❤️"

In another comment, he wrote,

"This seems like the type of guy to eat two turkey burgers for lunch with no toppings or condiments and leave no crumbs. Incredible performance 👏"

Screenshot of Bo Bassett's Instagram post featuring Keegan Bassett's comments | Source: IG/bo.bassett

Bo Bassett, through his Instagram post, added,

"I lost 2 matches to 1, in the finals. Much respect to Luke Stanich, Lehigh and their coaches. Best of luck at Worlds, go bring it home 🇺🇸 I love this sport."

Keegan Bassett, who is a freshman at Bishop McCort Catholic, clinched a spot on the U-17 freestyle world team at the US Open in the 45 kg category. The selected wrestlers will represent the USA team at the upcoming 2025 World Championships.

Bo Bassett opens up on why he committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling program

In February 2025, Bo Bassett announced his commitment to the University of Iowa's wrestling program. During his appearance on Wrestling Mindset, he shared why he chose the program following his idol, Spencer Lee.

"I've been a hawk fan since I was six years old. When I started the sport my biggest role model growing up was Spencer Lee. I was at the practice when he committed. I was there I got my first ever Flo interview. It was just a really cool moment for me to get that interview and that was the night Spencer Lee committed Iowa so it all kind of came full circle. A lifelong dream of mine," He shared [2:08 onwards].

The Iowa icon, Spencer Lee, won three NCAA titles, two Dan Hodge Trophies, and the James E. Sullivan Award during his notable collegiate career.

