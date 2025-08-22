  • home icon
  Bo Bassett's clash with Jordyn Raney at Who's Number One leaves his brother Keegan fired up

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Aug 22, 2025 15:47 GMT
Bo Bassett (Image via: @bo.bassett on IG)
Bo Bassett's brother, Keegan, recently shared his reaction to the former's fight against Jordyn Raney at the Who's Number One event. The battle is set to take place in IOWA on October 11.

Both wrestlers are coming after their victories in their respective brackets at the Fargo National Championships. Whereas Bassett won the 144 lb category after beating Clinton Shepherd, Raney clinched the 138lb bracket, downing Kellen Wolbert.

These two in-form wrestlers meet for the second time in their careers after the 2022 USMC Junior and 16U Championships, where Raney emerged victorious. FlorWrestling shared a post on its Instagram handle to announce the news regarding the fight. Take a look:

Bassett's brother, Keegan, who is also a wrestler for Bishop McCort, shared the post on his Instagram stories to hype up his brother with a three-word message. He wrote:

"Let's go Bo!!!"
Keegan's story for Bo Bassett - Source: via @keegan.bassett on Instagram

In addition to wrestling, Bo Bassett also made a major decision in his wrestling career in recent months. The decision saw him decommit from the IOWA Hawkeyes program, just a few months after joining the side for his collegiate stint.

Chael Sonnen speaks up about Bo Bassett's decommitment from the IOWA Hawkeyes

Former MMA wrestler Chael Sonnen made his feelings known about Bo Bassetts' decommitting from the IOWA Hawkeyes program. Besides MMA wrestling, Sonnen has also represented the United States in tournaments such as the World University Games, where he also clinched a runner-up finish in 2000.

In an interview, Sonnen threw questions at Bassett about whether the latter had better options than the Hawkeyes. He further added that this decision of Bo Bassett can only mean that the latter has offers from the two other giants of NCAA collegiate wrestling: the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Penn State. Sonnen said (via Hawkeyes Wire):

"I decommit,' Oh, you do? You do, huh? You have a better off than the Iowa Hawkeyes? Really? Because that would lead me to believe that we're down to two others. It just leads me to believe, that possibly, the (Oklahoma State) Cowboys got to the table, and most definitely, (Penn) State College got to the table. That's what it would lead me to believe. What a beautiful word that we have created. Decommit. What a beautiful word for lie."

Chael Sonnen himself has had an impressive collegiate career for the Oregon Ducks, where he clinched two Pac-10 runner-up titles in the Greco-Roman 197lb category.

Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
