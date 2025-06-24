Insider claims possible rift with coach might have caused Bo Bassett's shocking decommitment from Iowa Wrestling

Bo Bassett shared the shocking news of decommitting from the University of Iowa's wrestling program for his NCAA career. A wrestling insider opened up about his rift with the coach being the possible reason behind his decommitment.

Shortly after competing at the Final X, Bassett dropped the news of decommitting from Iowa after five months of association. He has re-entered the recruitment portal, stating that he would not say anything bad about the program and extended gratitude toward the opportunity.

Shortly after this, one of the wrestling insiders, Willie Saylor, wondered about the possible reasons behind Bassett's exit in the Baschmania podcast. He revealed that he has spoken to Bassett's father, Bill, who discussed a little about the reason.

Stating that the wrestler probably did not feel compatible with the coaches, Saylor said:

"Yeah, so I spoke with Bill Bassett, who you shared a little bit. And frankly, I spoke with Bob Nichols, who shared a little bit, and somebody else who I will not say, who shared a little bit. So apparently, I don't know which I want to start with. I guess we'll just start with what they're saying. Apparently, Bo didn't feel exactly in tune with the coaches at the last couple of tournaments they were at."

He added:

"And I don't know if they felt a cold shoulder or what the case may be. But then, you know, the Bassetts asked Tom if they could train there, and that Melvin wanted to come train there, RTC practices, this and that."

Bo Bassett's brother Keegan also recently opened up about the claims made around the reason for the former's decommitment from the Iowa Hawkeyes. One of the users on social media claimed that Tom Brands was behind the U17 World Champ's split from Iowa. Reacting to this, Bassett's brother wrote:

"All we wanted is what every other top program has done for their commits. We didn’t want anything special or fancy but simply just what every other college offered to their guys that were committed."

Bo Bassett's statement about re-entering college recruitment months after committing to the Iowa Hawkeyes

Bo Bassett committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes in February 2025, and almost five months later, he announced the decision to exit from the University of Iowa. He took to his Instagram story and penned a note in the caption, announcing his decommitment from the university.

Bassett shared that the Hawkeyes' wrestling program wasn't the right fit for him, and it was a hard decision for him to make. Thanking Iowa for the opportunity, he wrote:

"After a lot of prayer and talking with my family, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Iowa. This wasn’t easy, but I believe it’s not the right fit for me as a wrestler, a person, or for my faith journey. I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I’ll never speak a bad word about their program. This is about finding the place God wants me to be."

Bo Bassett further expressed gratitude toward his fans and added:

"This is a huge decision in my life and it has to be the right one. I would like to thank all of the Iowa fans who have supported me. You have been amazing and I am grateful for the support you showed me. I have opened up my recruitment."

Ahead of Iowa, Bo Bassett represented Penn State University, where he won Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling State Championships titles.

