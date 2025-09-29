Bo Bassett’s college search continues as mother Karissa shares an update

Bo Bassett's mother, Karissa Bassett, has shared an update about his pursuit of college months after decommitting from Iowa. Bo reopened his recruitment on June 22, 2025.Bassett was associated with the Iowa Hawkeyes for just five months, after which he announced his decommitment from the program, reopening his recruitment. Along with him, his brother, Melvin Miller, also stepped out from Iowa, and their search for top programs is still ongoing. Recently, the Bassett family visited the University of Nebraska, and now Karissa has shared another update about their college search.Taking to her Instagram story, she uploaded a picture of Bo, Miller, and Keegan Bassett sitting together and shared glimpses about their visit to Virginia Tech.&quot;Awesome weekend visiting Virginia Tech! @melvinmiller_07 @keegan.bassett @bo.bassett @compoundstrong.&quot;Bassett's mother's Instagram story | Source: IG/karissa.bassettBassett's latest appearance on the mat was at the U23 Pan American Games 2025 on August 22, where he delivered a dominant performance in the 65kg freestyle category, besting Eligh Rivera of Puerto Rico. He registered an 11-0 win against his contender. Following this showdown, he issued a message on social media, reflecting on his hard work and mindset. &quot;While others sleep, I’m building. Let “That” motivate you to a different level. Everyone has their own “That” #MachineGunMindset #GloryToGodAlways,&quot; wrote Bo Bassett.Bo Bassett is an emerging wrestler who has shown plenty of promise already.Bo Bassett opened up about his decision to decommit from the University of Iowa Bo Bassett announced his decommitment from the Iowa Hawkeyes in June 2025, sharing a descriptive message on his Instagram. He shared a picture of himself with the caption, revealing that after a lot of discussions with his family, he decided to part ways with the University of Iowa.He further wrote that it wasn't an easy decision for him to make; however, he said that he had to make the right decision for himself. Without mentioning any specific reason behind his decommitment, he wrote:&quot;After a lot of prayer and talking with my family, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Iowa. This wasn’t easy, but I believe it’s not the right fit for me as a wrestler, a person, or for my faith journey. I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I’ll never speak a bad word about their program. This is about finding the place God wants me to be. This is a huge decision in my life and it has to be the right one. I would like to thank all of the Iowa fans who have supported me. You have been amazing and I am grateful for the support you showed me. I have opened up my recruitment. “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” -Jeremiah 29:11.&quot; wrote Bo Bassett. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBo Bassett recently sent an inspiring message to Jax Forrest ahead of the latter's bout at the World Wrestling Championships 2025.