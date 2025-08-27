"While others sleep, I’m building" - Bo Bassett issues words of caution after dominating Junior Pan Am Games  

Bo Bassett recently shared a word of caution shortly after delivering an impressive performance at the Junior Pan Am Games. The wrestler recently announced his decommitment from the University of Iowa after five months of association.Bassett was last seen in action at the U23 Pan American Games 2025 on August 22, in Paraguay, where he produced a dominant delivery in the boys' 65kg freestyle by defeating Eligh Rivera of Puerto Rico. The wrestler claimed an 11-0 win against his opponent, and he is now all set to represent Team USA in international competitions.Days after this victory, Bassett shared a word of caution on social media, showcasing his hard work and revealing his mindset. Taking to X, he shared a picture of his clock, showing the time 4:53 am and motivating others to grind on a different level. Along with this, he penned a strong message in the caption that read:&quot;While others sleep, I’m building. Let “That” motivate you to a different level. Everyone has their own “That” #MachineGunMindset #GloryToGodAlways,&quot; wrote Bo Bassett.A few days ahead of this, the former Iowa wrestler penned a message on Instagram, making his feelings known about delivering a stunning performance at the 2025 U23 Pan American Championships. He opened up about being 'beyond grateful' for all the opportunities he has been receiving.Bo Bassett received a heartfelt note from his mother for his new beginning at high schoolBo Bassett recently began his senior year at Bishop McCort Catholic High School, and shortly after this new beginning, his mother, Karissa Bassett, penned an emotional note, expressing her thoughts on her son's new chapter. Reflecting on the childhood days of the wrestler, she made her feelings known on how quickly the time passed.Along with this, she also rejoiced in her husband, Bill's, 17th year of teaching in the caption of the post.“First day of SENIOR year for Bo!! I don't know how we got here so quickly - feels like yesterday that he was starting kindergarten 🥹. I remind myself to be grateful &amp; that each phase truly brings something new to enjoy. But man, I sure wouldn't mind time slowing down just a little bit!! I think this also marks Bill's 17th year of teaching. But I am not sure as he ‘doesn't keep track of numbers b/c it makes him feel old’ 😂🤷🏽‍♀️. Have a great first day guys!! ♥️💛” wrote Bo Bassett's mother. Bo Bassett's father has been the head wrestling coach at Bishop McCort High School since 2021.