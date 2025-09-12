"It is time" - Bo Bassett fires up Jax Forrest with inspiring message ahead of World Wrestling Championships 2025

Bo Bassett sent an inspiring message to Jax Forrest as the latter is set to compete at the World Wrestling Championships 2025. Forrest will compete in the men’s 61kg at the Wrestling Championships in Croatia.

Forrest made it to squad after defeating Vito Arujau in the Final X Wrestle-Off, sweeping the Best-of-Three series 4-3, 7-2 in Fargo, North Dakota. This makes him the youngest American male freestyle wrestler to appear at a senior World Championships since 1974.

Ahead of the World Championships 2025, Bo Bassett sent an inspiring message to his Bishop McCort high school teammate, stating:

“You are ready champ @jaxforrest_ It is time together”

Screenshot of Bo Bassett’s Instagram story. Credits - Instagram/ bo.bassett

In his first match, Forrest will face Han S from Korea. Zavur Uguev, Zelimkhan Abakarov and Takara Suda are some of the athletes to watch out for in the same category as Forrest. The qualification rounds and semi-finals for 61kg will take place on September 13, the final of the 61kg will take place on September 14.

Jax Forrest, AJ Ferrari and other wrestlers react as Bo Bassett visits Nebraska while weighing college options

AJ Ferrari at 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship - Source: Getty

Jax Forrest, A.J. Ferrari, Jordan Burroughs, Caleb Smith, Antrell Taylor and other wrestlers have reacted to Bo Bassett’s visit to Nebraska as he explores college options. Bassett shared photos from the trip wearing a Nebraska jersey. His brother, Melvin Miller, also joined the visit as he considers the school for his own college future.

Bassett shared the pictures of the visit on Instagram, captioning the post:

“Hanging out in Lincoln🌽 Official Visit at The University of Nebraska. #MachineGunMindset #GBR Matthew 19:26”

Jax Forrest reacted to the post with a GIF:

“The anticipation and the excitement”

Former NCAA Champion A.J. Ferrari, who committed to Nebraska in June of this year, also joined the comments:

“Let’s go Baby! We need the whole family @bo.bassett @keegan.bassett 💪👊”

Two-time NCAA All-American Caleb Smith also commented on the post, adding:

“Great meeting you and the fam brotha! That red looks tuff tho 🌽👀 #gbr !!”

Antrell Taylor, the 2025 NCAA Champion in the 157 lbs, also shared his reaction:

“Come be great ! GBR🌽”

Screenshot of wrestlers reaction. Credits - IG/ bo.bassett

Earlier, Bassett had committed to the University of Iowa but announced his decommitment in June, explaining that he felt the program was not the right fit for him personally, athletically, or spiritually.

