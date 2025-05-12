Bo Bassett sends 3-word message after Jax Forrest's big feat at Pan-American Championships

Bo Bassett, the popular high school wrestler, shared a reaction to the recent wrestling achievement of Oklahoma State's star Jax Forrest. Bassett congratulated Forrest after the latter was crowned the Pan-American champion in 61kg on Saturday.

The United States Wrestling team won big at the 2025 Senior Pan American Championship, going for three golds. Jax Forrest, Ladarion Lockett and Zahid Valencia finished their 2025 Pan-American championship campaign with gold medals in their respective weight categories. The United States wrestlers won eight matches by technical fall, while one was by disqualification.

Bo Bassett commented on an Instagram post shared by Jax Forrest after a golden achievement in Monterrey. The 2025 Pan American champion shared glimpses of the tournament and reflected upon all the hard work, and hinted at a potential 'Final X' win in the caption. Bo Bassett congratulated the wrestler with a comment:

"🇺🇸 Congrats my man ❤️"

Screenshot of Bo Bassett's comment on Jax Forrest's Instagram post (@jaxforrest_/ig)

Jax Forrest won the gold at the 61kg division by securing an 11-0 technical fall over Joseph Silva of Puerto Rico, who wrestled for the University of Michigan till 2020. Lockett also secured an 11-0 win over Anthony Montero Chirinos of Venezuela in the 74kg finals. Zahid Valencia secured his final victory over Jorge Llano of Argentina. They wrestled for the top spot in the 86kg as Valencia put up an 11-0 technical fall win against the Argentinian.

Forrest and Valencia will be back at the Final X at Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey, to compete for a spot in the senior world team on June 14.

Bo Bassett reflects upon his third-place finish at the 2025 Claw US Open Championships

Bo Bassett is one of the most talented young wrestlers in the country. The number one Iowa wrestling recruit of class 2026 recently finished his 2025 Claw US Open Wrestling Championships campaign with third place in the U20 65 kg division. In an Instagram post, the wrestler reflected upon his time at the championships and shared:

"US Open U20 65kg 3rd- It’s always fun battling against the best! God always has a plan and this is all part of the preparation for the month ahead. 18 days until Senior WTT & 32 days until U20 WTT. Extremely proud of my little brother! U17 World Team Member. It is impossible to beat someone who never gives up. Noah didn’t wait for his ship to come in, he built one."

Bassett fell to Luke Stanich in the semi-finals of the 2025 Claw US Open Championship but went on to win the third-place match over Noah Nininger.

