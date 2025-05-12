Oklahoma State's Jax Forrest shares inspiring message after being crowned Senior Pan-Am Champion

American wrestler Jax Forrest penned down a message after winning his 61 kg bout at the 2025 Senior Pan-American Championships in Monterrey. Forrest defeated Joseph Silva in the finals by a margin of 11-0 to win the gold medal via a technical fall.

This came just a couple of months after Forrest committed to David Taylor's Oklahoma State Cowboys for his collegiate stint. Notably, Forrest was one of the three US wrestlers to bag gold on the third day of the competition alongside Zahid Valencia and Ladarion Lockett in the 86 and 74 Kg brackets.

Just a few hours after this impressive campaign, Forrest shared a few glimpses of his time at the 2025 Pan-American Championships on his Instagram handle and reflected on the months of hard work and training he put behind this victory with an inspiring message. He stated:

"2025 SR Pan-Am Champ It's been lots of hard work, failure, long nights, early morning and sacrifices to get here, but it's all worth it for times like these and plenty more to come. Final X coming soon"

Jax Forrest is going through a pretty good momentum so far in this 2025 season. The North Carolina native won the 2025 US Open Nationals just a few weeks before coming into the Pan-Am Championships.

Jax Forrest reveals the reason for not competing in the U20 category at the 2025 US Open Wrestling Championships

Jax Forrest recently explained the reason behind not competing in the U20 category at the 2025 US Open Wrestling event held last month. He defeated the likes of former Pan American Games silver medalist Nahshon Garrett on his road to the 61 Kg gold medal.

In an interview, Forrest shared that this idea of wrestling in the senior category had been hovering in his head for a long time. Additionally, he also mentioned that he had good training sessions at the Oklahoma State University's training facility under head coach David Taylor who also supported him in this decision. He said (via Justin Basch, 0:54 onwards):

"It was always kind of in the back of my head. It was always not necessarily an option but I kind of had that lingering feeling like I want to do this. My training had been going really well, I had some ups in training and some downs. I felt really good, I was training in Stillwater, talking to coach David, my dad and they were all supportive of it."

Speaking in the interview, Jax Forrest also remarked that this was a very good chance for him to make it to the US senior team, and he grabbed it with both hands.

