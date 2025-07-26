"Bobby Finke knows my strengths and weaknesses" - Katie Ledecky reveals how her training partner pushes her through daily grind 

Katie Ledecky has shared her thoughts on being training partners with three-time Olympic champion Bobby Finke. Ledecky and Finke share a close relationship, and train together at the University of Florida under coach Anthony Nesty.

Ad

Ledecky also cheered from the sidelines as Finke set a world record in the 1500m freestyle during the Paris 2024 Olympics, with Finke also doing the same when Ledecky broke the 800m freestyle record in May earlier this year.

In an interview with TYR Sport, Ledecky had this to say on training together with Finke (3:07 onwards):

"Bobby and I do pretty much every practice together. Yeah, there's always some good friendly competition and banter and I kind of know his strengths and weaknesses. He knows my strengths and weaknesses. We work off of those and push each other in those moments, and makes both of us better."

Ad

Trending

"I think a lot of my mental preparation comes from the physical preparation and the training that I do, especially as a distance swimmer, pushes me mentally every day in a way that prepares me really well for the races."

Ad

Katie Ledecky also revealed that Finke is very consistent in his training, and said that she was grateful to train alongside him.

Ledecky is considered one of the greatest swimmers in history. She gained recognition for her performances at the 2012 London Olympics where she managed to win the gold medal in the 800m freestyle, kick-starting her legendary career.

The 28-year-old has gone on to win 14 Olympic medals, becoming the most decorated female American in Olympic history. She also has 21 World Championship titles, which is the most out of any female swimmer.

Ad

Ledecky will be competing in the World Swimming Championships next, set to get underway on July 26.

Katie Ledecky: "It's awesome training alongside Bobby"

Ledecky, Lydia Jacoby and Finke pose with their awards after the Golden Goggle Awards - Source: Getty

Katie Ledecky recently praised Bobby Finke and said that watching him at the Olympics in Paris was an extremely memorable moment for her. According to Swimming World Magazine, Ledecky said:

Ad

“It’s awesome training alongside Bobby! He gives his best every day and always keeps things light at practice. I’m grateful to have the opportunity to train with him, and of course watching him break that 1500 world record last summer in Paris was a huge highlight of the Olympics for me.”

Katie Ledecky is considered one of the favourites to win at the World Swimming Championships in Singapore, and will be facing competition from Summer McIntosh.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More