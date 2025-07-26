"Yes Jake!!!" - Katie Ledecky reacts as Jake Mitchell ends career with double Gold at 2025 World University Games

Katie Ledecky shared her reaction as American swimmer Jake Mitchell claimed two gold medals at the 2025 World University Games. Mitchell competed in the 200m individual freestyle, where he recorded a time of 1:46.22 to win the gold medal in the event. He also helped the U.S Men's Relay team earn the gold medal as he split 1:46.79 in his leg. Ledecky and Mitchell have trained together at the University of Florida and share a professional relationship.Katie Ledecky is regarded as one of the best swimmers in the world. Ledecky made her breakthrough on the international stage at the 2012 London Olympics, where she won a gold medal in the 800m freestyle at the age of 15. She would go on to become the most decorated American woman in Olympic history, earning 14 medals. Ledecky also holds multiple world records, including in the 800m freestyle, where she recorded a time of 8:04.12 earlier this year to break her own record set in 2016.Jake Mitchell shared a few images on Instagram after his victory at the World University Games. The 23-year-old announced earlier this year that he will be ending his competitive swimming career after the World University Games, ending his career on a high note.&quot;Blessed to have been able to represent Team USA again this summer in Berlin! No one does it better🤞🏽🇺🇸&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLedecky commented on the post, writing:&quot;Yes Jake!!!👏🇺🇸&quot;Still taken from Mitchell's Instagram (Source: @jake.mitchell1/Instagram)Katie Ledecky is all set to participate in the World Swimming Championships in Singapore, which will start from today, July 26, 2025. She will look to continue her impressive season after breaking her own world record in May.Katie Ledecky makes feelings known on visiting Athleta HQKatie Ledecky at the USA Swimming National Championships - Source: GettyKatie Ledecky took to social media to make her feelings known on visiting women’s athletic apparel brand Athleta's headquarters. In a post on Instagram, she wrote:&quot;While I was in the Bay Area last month for Stanford Commencement, I had the chance to visit @Athleta HQ for a fireside chat. We covered everything from career highlights and go-to car jams to my advice for the next generation of young athletes.&quot;&quot;A special bonus — a few young swimmers from the local Boys &amp; Girls Club of San Francisco joined us, which made the day even more meaningful. Always love connecting with my Athleta fam — so proud to be part of a brand that’s all about empowering women and girls to keep moving. 💪🏼,&quot;Ledecky signed a five-year endorsement deal with the brand last year and now serves as an advisor for their Power of She fund.