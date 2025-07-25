"Gonna put my best foot forward"- Katie Ledecky makes her feelings known on Summer McIntosh challenge ahead of World Championships clash

Katie Ledecky will be facing Summer McIntosh at the World Aquatic Championships in Singapore. Ledecky is a swimming legend and one of the most decorated Olympians, whereas Summer McIntosh is a Canadian teen swimming sensation.Summer McIntosh is a Canadian swimmer who soared high at the 2024 Paris Olympics, winning three gold medals. McIntosh dominated the competition, winning the 200-meter butterfly, 200-meter medley, and 400-meter medley. The eighteen-year-old Olympic champion has turned the waves around, giving a dominating competition and winning over the experienced swimmers.The American swimming legend Katie Ledecky is excited to compete against the Canadian teen sensation at the 800-meter freestyle. In an interview with CNN Sports, Ledecky shared her thoughts about competing against McIntosh.“I’ve gotten to race Summer a lot over the years now. I think for the first time I raced her in Tokyo and she was just 14 years old, and I think at that point, you could see that she had a bright future ahead of her........It should be some exciting races and I’m just gonna put my best foot forward and see what I can do,” Ledecky told CNN Sports.The competitiveness is mutual among the swimmers, as Summer McIntosh also said in a press conference that one of the reasons she is going for the 800 meters is because it is one of the most competitive events with phenomenal swimmers like Ledecky on the list. Katie Ledecky has been putting in work and giving it all for the championship. &quot;It’s hours that people don’t think about that are just as important. How I’m fueling my body, how I am resting, how I’m recovering,&quot; Ledecky added.The 2025 World Aquatics Championship in Singapore will be held from July 27 to August 3.&quot;Always love connecting with my Athleta fam&quot; - Katie Ledecky visited the Athleta HQ ahead of her Stanford visitKatie Ledecky was invited as the guest speaker to deliver the Commencement address for the graduating class of 2025 at Stanford University. Ledecky also visited Athleta, the all-women's sportswear brand that focuses on women in movement, sports, or yoga. &quot;While I was in the Bay Area last month for Stanford Commencement, I had the chance to visit @Athleta HQ for a fireside chat. We covered everything from career highlights and go-to car jams to my advice for the next generation of young athletes,&quot; Ledecky mentioned on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLedecky has been dominating the freestyle swimming event for more than a decade, and now the Canadian teen sensation Summer McIntosh stands between Katie Ledecky and the top spot at the championship.