Simone Biles turns heads in all-black Athleta travel outfit while flying from Houston

Simone Biles garnered attention by wearing an all-black outfit while flying to Houston. The gymnast recently successfully executed the eighth edition of the Biles International Invitational.

Biles has been constantly traveling lately and has stunned fans with her tasteful outfit choices. While recently flying from Houston to an unrevealed destination, she shared a glimpse of her outfit on her Instagram story by sharing a mirror selfie. She donned a beautiful Coaster Waffle black hoodie and a Coaster Luxe high-rise black joggers, paired with white and beige-coloured shoes. Along with this, she also held a gorgeous brown-colored travel set.

She captioned the story:

"Off again✈️ Houston---????"

Pointing out her outfits, she wrote:

"Another @athleta set for travel."

Simone Biles' Instagram story (@simonebiles)

This wasn't the first time the American gymnast gave a breakdown of her outfit. Just after the conclusion of the Biles Invitational, she shared a detailed glimpse of her travel outfit by uploading a mirror selfie on her Instagram story. She wore a Forever Fleece 1/4 sweatshirt, a cloud fleece jacket, and a Forever Fleece high-rise jogger. She paired the outfit with white shoes and a brown Revive Convertible backpack.

Biles has constantly been in the limelight after her Paris Olympics campaign, where she bagged four medals, including three golds and one silver. She won three gold medals in the team all-around, individual all-around, and vault events, and won a silver medal in the floor exercise, where she was bested by the Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade.

Simone Biles opened up about successfully concluding the 8th edition of the Biles International Invitational

Olympic champion, Simone Biles - Source: Getty

Simone Biles recently concluded the eighth edition of the Biles International Invitational, held in Houston, Texas, for three days from January 31 to February 1. Following the event's successful conclusion, the American gymnast expressed her feelings about the same by writing a heartfelt note on Instagram.

She shared images from the event, where she posed with her husband Jonathan Owens, and other gymnasts, including Dulcy Caylor and Tiana Sumanasekera. Extending gratitude toward everyone for their support, she added a note in the caption that read:

"Hosted our 8th annual Biles International Invitational 🤍 I’ll forever be grateful to have this opportunity! Congrats to all the gymnasts that came out to compete & good luck the rest of season! Keep killing it! thanks to all the volunteers & my family who came out to help run the event," Simone Biles wrote.

The Biles Invitational, an annual event, was first curated to promote gymnastics among aspiring athletes all over the world. This event provides amusing competitive sessions for young gymnasts and lessons from professional athletes.

