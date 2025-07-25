Michael Phelps rallies behind Katie Ledecky with fired-up message as she gears up for World Aquatics Championships

Michael Phelps shared his reaction as Katie Ledecky expressed her excitement before the World Aquatics Swimming Championships 2025 in Singapore. She is set to compete in three events: 400m free, 800m free, and 1500m free during this competition.Ledecky will start off her campaign on Sunday (July 27) with the 400m free, where she can face the likes of Summer McIntosh. She will follow this up with her 1500m free and 800m free races on July 28 and August 1, apart from her relay events.Just a few days before the start of her campaign, Ledecky shared a few glimpses of her training sessions with teammates Emma Weyant and Katharine Berkoff. In her caption, Ledecky expressed her excitement and further added:&quot;Not much better than the excitement of the final few days before a big meet 🌏&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPhelps reacted to the post and dropped a two-word fired-up comment to instill confidence in Ledecky. He wrote:&quot;Get it!&quot;Phelps' reaction to Ledecky's post (Image via: @katieledecky)Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky are two of the most decorated American swimmers in the World Aquatics Swimming Championships. While Phelps ended his career with 33 medals, Ledecky is going strong with 26 so far.Katie Ledecky makes her feelings known on her campaign at the World Aquatics Swimming ChampionshipsKatie Ledecky (Image via: Getty)Katie Ledecky made her talked about the events she will compete in at the 2025 World Championships. In 2023, she bagged two gold medals in the 800m and 1500m free, along with two silver medals in the 400m free and 4x200m free.In an interview, the American swimmer said that she was excited to face the challenges in the competition across her designated competitions in the tournament. She said, via CNN Sports:&quot;Each of my events, there’s a different challenge and I’m just excited to see what kind of times I can put up and how I can race. It was more than just the world record to me.&quot;Speaking about her 800m world record at Fort Lauderdale during the TYR Pro Swim Series earlier this year, Ledecky further added:&quot;It was going the best time… I think every swimmer knows that feeling, you know, that feeling of going at best time and being better than you’ve ever been. And for me, that just happened to be the world record in that event, and so that was an added bonus.&quot;Talking about one of her competitors in the event, Summer McIntosh, Ledecky said that she had an idea about the bright future of the Canadian swimmer ever since she raced the former at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.