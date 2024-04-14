Boston Marathon 2024 - Weather Forecast, banned items and security arrangements

The 128th edition of the Boston Marathon is all set to commence on Monday, April 15, 2024. The event encompassing numerous events will be hosted by the Boston Athletic Association and begin its proceeding from Hopkinton.

The weather for the day is a major area of question keeping in mind the hectic schedule of the athletes. The weather is expected to be a bit on the warm side and a majorly typical April weather will prevail in Boston.

As per the recent reports of CBS News Boston, the weather for Monday is going to be mild due to the expected rain on Sunday. Even though the rain is expected to get heavier by the afternoon on Sunday, it will not be an obstacle for the proceedings of the Boston Marathon.

The temperature for the marathon day is expected to be around 50-60 degrees Fahrenheit with a sharp rise in the afternoon (around mid 60 degrees). No persistent sea breeze in Boston for the day will also allow a warmer temperature on the race day against the liking of the participants.

Banned items and security arrangements in the Boston Marathon 2024

2023 Boston Marathon

The event revolves around a huge crowd gathered around both sides of the Boston Marathon route. Thus, the Boston Athletic Association has issued a strict rule regarding the allowable items for the audience to ensure the peaceful conduct of the marathon.

Prohibited items for the race:

Any sort of wearable vests Personal hydration bottles Objects such as knives and guns that can be used as a weapon Any sort of handbag and backpack Suitcases and baby strollers Container that has a capacity of more than one liter Containers made of glass Items larger than the dimensions of 5 inches* 15cinches* 5 inches Equipment such as military and gear flags Folding chairs

The Boston Athletic Association has also discouraged the use of headphones but is not included in the prohibited items. Moreover, the association has also taken some stern measures regarding the usage of cameras by the audience as well as the participants.

First and foremost the organizing committee has prohibited the participants from carrying cameras while running in the Boston Marathon. Besides any video shot by a spectator can only be used for personal use and not for commercial gains. Moreover, the video cannot be sold or licensed to a third party.

The carrying of selfie sticks by the participants of the race is also strictly banned as per the guidelines of the Boston Athletics Association.