Boston Marathon 2024: Qualification standards and entry pre-requisites explained

The Boston Marathon 2024 will kickstart on April 15, 2024. It will be one of the biggest marathons of this year with over 30,000 runners in attendance. As the coveted Olympic games are just around the corner, it is an essential pit stop for marathon runners who wish to qualify for the quadrennial games later this year.

Massachusetts would be hosting the 128th edition of the Boston Marathon. The marathon has had a long history over the years with multiple world records and incredible sportsmanship. This year's marathon will feature some of the top marathon runners in the world competing for the ultimate crown.

The winner of the Boston Marathon in the open division will receive $ 150,000, the silver medalists will earn $ 75,000 and the third-placed athlete will earn $40,000.

Boston Marathon 2024 Pre Requisites

The Boston Marathon, being a major marathon, has set a qualifying standard for all participants in the event. The event has an age group-based qualifying standards set up for the participating athletes.

The qualifying window for athletes was open from September 1, 2022, to September 15, 2023. The registration for the qualifiers was held over five days from September 11-September 15, 2023 online. Athletes who desired to participate in the event were required to submit their official chip times. Only certified full marathon distances were accepted for consideration in the application process.

Due to the event's immense popularity, and limited field size, not every participant's application is accepted. If the number of registrations crosses the field size, applicants are segregated based on their performance, and the fastest athletes are accepted to run the race.

Boston Marathon 2024 Qualification standards

Here are the qualification standards for the Boston Marathon :

Age Group: 18-34

Men - 3hrs 00min 00sec

Women - 3hrs 30min 00sec

Non Binary - 3hrs 30min 00sec

Age Group: 35-39

Men - 3hrs 05min 00sec

Women - 3hrs 35min 00sec

Non Binary - 3hrs 35min 00sec

Age Group: 40-44

Men - 3hrs 10min 00sec

Women - 3hrs 40min 00sec

Non Binary - 3hrs 40min 00sec

Age Group: 45-49

Men - 3hrs 20min 00sec

Women - 3hrs 50min 00sec

Non Binary - 3hrs 50min 00sec

Age Group: 50-54

Men - 3hrs 25min 00sec

Women - 3hrs 55min 00sec

Non Binary - 3hrs 55min 00sec

Age Group: 55-59

Men - 3hrs 35min 00sec

Women - 4hrs 05min 00sec

Non Binary - 4hrs 05min 00sec

Age Group: 60-64

Men - 3hrs 50min 00sec

Women - 4hrs 20min 00sec

Non Binary - 4hrs 20min 00sec

Age Group: 65-69

Men - 4hrs 05min 00sec

Women - 4hrs 35min 00sec

Non Binary - 4hrs 35min 00sec

Age Group: 70-74

Men - 4hrs 20min 00sec

Women - 4hrs 50min 00sec

Non Binary - 4hrs 50min 00sec

Age Group: 75-79

Men - 4hrs 35min 00sec

Women - 5hrs 05min 00sec

Non Binary - 5hrs 05min 00sec

Age Group: 80 and over

Men - 4hrs 50min 00sec

Women - 5hrs 20min 00sec

Non Binary - 5hrs 20min 00sec