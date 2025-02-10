"Breezy Johnson knows mental challenges better than anyone"-Mikaela Shiffrin makes feelings known for teammate as they team up for new event at Worlds

Mikaela Shiffrin recently penned a message for her team combined events partner at the 2025 World Ski Championships, Breezy Johnson. This comes ahead of her decision to not compete in the giant slalom races in the competition.

The 29-year-old recently announced that due to some mental obstacles and anxieties from the giant slalom fall in Killington, she will skip the GS event that she had earlier planned. Owing to this, Shiffrin will be available for the team event and will be partnering with Jonnson.

Mikaela Shiffrin took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with Breezy Johnson and revealed that the latter had enquired about competing in the team after. Additionally, Shiffrin also said that she and Johnson have been skiing together since their childhood days, and also praised Johnson for her hard work and determination. She wrote:

"After becoming World Champion in downhill Saturday, Breezy told me “If you want to do the TC, I would be honored to pair with you. Not because of the medal, but because this sport is crazy fun, and it would be fun to bring it full circle after all these years."

She added:

"What a journey she has been on…she knows the mental challenges of this sport better than anyone. She has fought tooth and nail to get here, and now she is World Champion…her journey and grit and determination has inspired the heck out of me."

Breezy Johnson has already started her campaign at the World Championships in Austria. She finished 19th in the Super-G event and clinched the gold medal in the downhill event with a run time of 1:41.29. Johnson is making a comeback from a 14-month ban as a result of missing doping tests.

Mikaela Shiffrin shared some kind words for her opponents after the first race amid a comeback

Mikaela Shiffrin competing in a slalom race in Austria during the FIS Ski World Cup 2023 (Image via: Getty Images)

Mikaela Shiffrin commented on the challenge her opponents presented during her first race in Courchevel, France where she finished 10th. In an interview after the race, the 29-year-old shared that her opponents posed a tough challenge and were superb during the competition.

Shiffrin also said she is quite happy to be back with the other skiers on the slopes after the recovery period from the Killington crash she faced last year in November. She said (via AP News):

"It felt challenging and the top women they are are skiing amazing. I am so happy to be back competing with them, hopefully I get faster in the next weeks."

The race was won by Croatia's Ljutic Zrinka who clocked a run time of 1:45.06. Sweden's Sara Hector and Germany's Lena Duerr followed suit in 1:46.32 and 1:46.34 respectively.

