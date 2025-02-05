Mikaela Shiffrin drops a major update about her World Championships appearance 

Mikaela Shiffrin dropped a major update about her World Championship appearance as she returned to racing in Courchevel, France. The American Alpine skier revealed that she is currently working to make a full recovery after the devastating crash in Killington and will be opting out of the team combined event in the upcoming Alpine Skiing World Championships in Austria, which is scheduled for February 11, 2025.

The 29-year-old had to undergo surgery to treat her puncture wound as well as the abrasion in her hip that had restricted her movement after the crash. Mikaela Shiffrin decided to undergo rehabilitation and slowly made her recovery back to the slopes and made her comeback at the World Cup in Courchevel.

Shiffrin took to Instagram to share her thoughts about her recovery as well as shed light on her plans for the upcoming Alpine Skiing World Championships. The former World Cup champion revealed that she would be focusing her energies on preparing for the giant slalom and the slalom races at the World Championships and opting out of the team combine.

"As exciting as it was to return to racing in Courchevel, my team and I are continuing to take it one step at a time as I work to get back to 100%. That is proving to be no small task—each day so far has come with a new set of challenges. With that said, I need to keep my energy focused on preparing for the giant slalom and slalom races during World Championships, and will not be able to participate in the Team Combined," she said.

"I am so excited to follow the team combined event and cheer for my teammates—there are so many women skiing fast this year, and plenty of medal potential in the mix! I would have been lucky to get paired with any of my amazing teammates and will be cheering loud for them in all the coming races! #stifelusskiteam," she added.

Mikaela Shiffrin on making a comeback into the skiing circuit after the devastating crash

Mikaela Shiffrin during a press conference at the STIFEL Killington World Cup - Previews - Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin took to Instagram to express her thoughts after returning to the slopes to compete professionally after the devastating crash at the World Cup Killington. The American athlete expressed her elation at being able to compete against some of the best skiers in the world.

The former World Cup champion revealed how she still has a lot of work to do to get back into her peak form.

"The competition is high and it was so exciting (and nerve racking😂) to be part of that again! At the same time, it’s quite daunting to think about all the work that lies ahead in returning to my top form. But we’ve come this far by focusing on all of the little details, and that is how we will continue forward," she wrote.

Mikaela Shiffrin thanked her team for their unwavering support and encouragement throughout tough times, which accelerated her recovery and helped her to compete in the 2024/25 Alpine skiing circuit.

