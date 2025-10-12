British middle-distance runner Jemma Reekie ties the knot with professional racer John Adamson | PICTURES

Scottish track and field athlete Jemma Reekie shared glimpses of her wedding ceremony with John Adamson. This comes just a month after Reekie concluded her 2025 season with the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.Reekie didn't have a campaign to boast about in the event, as she failed to make it through to the heats after finishing fifth in a run time of 1:59.35. However, just following this, Reekie is in line for the next chapter of her life as she gets hitched to Adamson.Reekie shared a few glimpses of her wedding on her Instagram stories, which featured the beautiful banquets and the location of her wedding. In the pictures, Reekie can be seen in a white wedding dress, while her husband, Adamson, is seen in a black blazer, embedded with a style of Scottish attire.Here are the pictures: Screenshot of Reekie's Instagram story (Image via: @jemmareekie on IG)Screenshot of Reekie's Instagram story feat the couple (Image via: @jemmareekie on IG)Screenshot of Reekie's Instagram story featuring their wedding destination (Image via: @jemmareekie on IG)Reekie's husband, Adamson, also shared a post on his Instagram handle where he shared a few pictures from their wedding. The caption of the post read:&quot;Most beautiful day with my wife and people we love ❤️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs per Jemma Reekie's husband, John Adamson's Instagram handle, the latter is a professional bike racer at the Lexa MX Racing team and is also an MX1 Scottish champion.Jemma Reekie opened up about her tactics for the 2025 season before the World ChampionshipsJemma Reekie (Image via: Getty)Jemma Reekie shed light on her tactics for the 2025 season just a month before the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. This came after her second-place finish in the 800m event of the UK Championships, where she clocked a run time of 2:00.97.Speaking after her race, Reekie said that she focused on learning from her mistakes in the races before the Tokyo event. She explained more about her learning curve through these races and said (via Citius Mag, 00:59 onwards):&quot;Like the past few races, I've been running them out hard and trying different things, and actually, yeah, it's a long year, so I have almost been trying to use races to learn, take things back, take the data back, and work on things in training, and it's the time to make mistakes now, and in the past I have ran really well at the start and made mistakes at those championships, so this year I don't want to make mistakes, but it's the best time to make mistakes.&quot;Barring her podium finish at the UK Championships, Jemma Reekie didn't have much success in the 2025 season. Her performances in the Diamond League events were not exemplary, with her fifth-place finishes at Stockholm and Monaco being her best.