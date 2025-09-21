World Athletics Championships 2025 Day 9 Results: Sha'Carri Richardson, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone & Noah Lyles power USA to three golds in relay

The World Athletics Championships 2025 concluded on September 21, with four relay events held on the final day. Out of the four relay events, the United States earned gold medals in three, winning the men's and women's 4x100m relay and women's 4x400m relay race.
In the men’s 4x100m relay, Noah Lyles anchored the USA with a split of 8.84s, while Kenny Bednarek ran the second leg in 8.84s. Both played key roles in the country’s gold-medal win as the team clocked a world-leading 37.29s, ahead of Canada, who took silver in 37.55s.
In the women's 4x100m relay, Sha'Carri Richardson anchored the USA to gold with a time of 41.75s, while Twanisha Terry ran the fastest leg, clocking a 9.93s split. With this victory, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden concluded her World Athletics Championships campaign with three golds, having already won the 100m and 200m titles.
Owing to Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's remarkable performance, the United States dominated the women’s 4x400m relay as they clocked a new championship record. The 26-year-old anchored the team in a 47.82s split, the fastest time among all the athletes who ran the race.
The men's 4x400m relay gold went to Botswana, who clocked a sensational 2:57.76 to finish ahead of the United States and South Africa, in what was a nail-biting race.
With that, let's take a look at the complete results of the World Athletics Championships 2025 -
Women’s events results at World Athletics Championships 2025
800m
- Lilian Odira (KEN) - 1:54.62
- Georgia Hunter Bell (GBR) - 1:54.90
- Keely Hodgkinson (GBR) - 1:54.91
High Jump
- Nicola Olyslagers (AUS) - 2.00
- Maria Żódzik (POL) - 2.00
- Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR) - 1.97
4x400m relay
- United States (Isabella Whittaker, Lynna Irby-Jackson, Aaliyah Butler, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone) - 3:16.61
- Jamaica (Dejanea Oakley, Stacey Ann Williams, Andrenette Knight, Nickisha Pryce) - 3:19.25
- Netherlands (Eveline Saalberg, Lieke Klaver, Lisanne de Witte, Femke Bol) - 3:20.18
4x100m relay
- United States (Twanisha Terry, Sha'Carri Richardson, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Kayla White) - 41.75
- Jamaica (Tina Clayton, Tia Clayton, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Jonielle Smith) - 41.79
- Germany (Rebekka Haase, Sophia Junk, Sina Mayer, Gina Lückenkemper) - 41.87
Men’s events results at World Athletics Championships 2025
5000m
- Cole Hocker (USA) - 12:58.30
- Isaac Kimeli (BEL) - 12:58.78
- Jimmy Gressier (FRA) - 12:59.33
4x400m relay
- Botswana (Lee Bhekempilo Eppie, Letsile Tebogo, Bayapo Ndori, Busang Collen Kebinatshipi) - 2:57.76
- United States (Vernon Norwood, Jacory Patterson, Khaleb McRae, Rai Benjamin) - 2:57.83
- South Africa (Lythe Pillay, Udeme Okon, Wayde van Niekerk, Zakithi Nene) - 2:57.83
4x100m relay
- United States (Noah Lyles, Kenneth Bednarek, Courtney Lindsey, Christian Coleman) - 37.29
- Canada (Brendon Rodney, Jerome Blake, Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown) - 37.55
- Netherlands (Nsikak Ekpo, Xavi Mo-Ajok, Taymir Burnet, Elvis Afrifa) - 37.81
Decathlon
- Leo Neugebauer (GER) - 8804 points
- Ayden Owens-Delerme (PUR) - 8784 points
- Kyle Garland (USA) - 8703 points