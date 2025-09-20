  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • World Athletics Championships 2025 Day 8: Anna Hall wins USA's 1st heptathlon world title since Jackie Joyner-Kersee in 1993, men's 4x400m relay exits

World Athletics Championships 2025 Day 8: Anna Hall wins USA's 1st heptathlon world title since Jackie Joyner-Kersee in 1993, men's 4x400m relay exits

By Abhiruchi Rout
Published Sep 20, 2025 14:10 GMT
Anna Hall (L) and USA men
Anna Hall (L) and USA men's team (R) in action on Day 8 at World Athletics Championships 2025. PHOTO: Getty

The penultimate day of the World Athletics Championships 2025 took place on September 20, with Anna Hall emerging as one of the gold medalists in the women's heptathlon. In doing so, she became the United States' first gold medalist in the event since Jackie Joyner-Kersee in 1993.

Ad

Other gold medalists in the women's events included María Pérez in the 20km race walk, Jessica Schilder in shot put, Beatrice Chebet in the 5000m and Juleisy Angulo in the javelin throw. Meanwhile, Caio Bonfim in the 20km race walk and Emmanuel Wanyonyi in the 800m claimed the gold in the men's events on Day 8 of the World Athletics Championships.

Meanwhile, the relay heats were also held today, with the United States exiting the men's 4x400m relay after a baton exchange blunder, which prevented the team from advancing to the final. However, team USA’s women’s 4x100m and 4x400m relays, along with the men’s 4x100m relay, have all qualified for tomorrow’s finals at the World Championships.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With that, here’s a look at the complete results from Day 8 of the World Athletics Championships 2025:

Women’s event results at World Athletics Championships 2025

20 Kilometres Race Walk medalists

  1. María Pérez (ESP) - 1:25:54
  2. Alegna González (MEX) - 1:26:06
  3. Nanako Fujii (JPN) - 1:26:18

Shot Put medalists

  1. Jessica Schilder (NED) - 20.29
  2. Chase Jackson (USA) - 20.21
  3. Maddison-Lee Wesche (NZL) - 20.06

Qualified for 4x400m relay finals

Ad
  • United States - 3:22.53
  • Jamaica - 3:22.77
  • Norway - 3:23.84
  • Belgium - 3:23.96
  • Netherlands - 3:24.03
  • France - 3:24.33
  • Poland - 3:24.39
  • Italy - 3:24.71

Qualified for 4x100m relay finals at World Athletics Championships

  • United States - 41.60
  • Jamaica - 41.80
  • Germany - 41.86
  • Great Britain & NI - 41.88
  • Canada - 42.38
  • Spain - 42.53
  • France - 42.71
  • Poland - 42.83

5000m medalists

  1. Beatrice Chebet (KEN) - 14:54.36
  2. Faith Kipyegon (KEN) - 14:55.07
  3. Nadia Battocletti (ITA) - 14:55.42

Javelin Throw medalists

  1. Juleisy Angulo (ECU) - 65.12
  2. Anete Sietiņa (LAT) - 64.64
  3. Mackenzie Little (AUS) - 63.58
Ad

Heptathlon medalists

  1. Anna Hall (USA) - 6888 points
  2. Kate O'Connor (IRL) - 6714 points
  3. Taliyah Brooks (USA) - 6581 points

Men's event results at World Athletics Championships 2025

Athletes who qualified for Discus Throw finals

  • Daniel Ståhl (SWE) - 69.90
  • Kristjan Čeh (SLO) - 68.08
  • Martynas Alekna (LTU) - 67.16
  • Matthew Denny (AUS) - 66.63
  • Henrik Janssen (GER) - 66.47
  • Lukas Weißhaidinger (AUT) - 65.91
  • Mario Alberto Díaz (CUB) - 65.66
  • Mykolas Alekna (LTU) - 65.39
  • Andrius Gudžius (LTU) - 65.18
  • Alex Rose (SAM) - 65.13
  • Connor Bell (NZL) - 65.09
  • Mika Sosna (GER) - 64.99
Ad

20 Kilometres Race Walk medalists

  1. Caio Bonfim (BRA) - 1:18:35
  2. Zhaozhao Wang (CHN) - 1:18:43
  3. Paul McGrath (ESP) - 1:18:45

Qualified for 4x400m relay finals at World Athletics Championships

  • Botswana - 2:57.68
  • Belgium - 2:57.98
  • Great Britain & NI - 2:58.11
  • South Africa - 2:58.81
  • Jamaica - 2:59.13
  • Portugal - 2:59.70
  • Qatar - 3:00.15
  • Netherlands - 3:00.23

Qualified for 4x100m relay finals

  • Ghana - 37.79
  • Canada - 37.85
  • Netherlands - 37.95
  • United States - 37.98
  • Japan - 38.07
  • Germany - 38.12
  • Australia - 38.21
  • France - 38.34

800m medalists

  1. Emmanuel Wanyonyi (KEN) - 1:41.86
  2. Djamel Sedjati (ALG) - 1:41.90
  3. Marco Arop (CAN) - 1:41.95
Ad

Decathlon overall results after completion of 100m, long jump, shot put, high jump and 400m

  1. Kyle Garland (USA) - 4707
  2. Sander Skotheim (NOR) - 4543
  3. Ayden Owens-Delerme (PUR) - 4487
About the author
Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.

Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.

Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.

When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abhiruchi Rout
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications