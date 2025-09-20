World Athletics Championships 2025 Day 8: Anna Hall wins USA's 1st heptathlon world title since Jackie Joyner-Kersee in 1993, men's 4x400m relay exits

The penultimate day of the World Athletics Championships 2025 took place on September 20, with Anna Hall emerging as one of the gold medalists in the women's heptathlon. In doing so, she became the United States' first gold medalist in the event since Jackie Joyner-Kersee in 1993.

Other gold medalists in the women's events included María Pérez in the 20km race walk, Jessica Schilder in shot put, Beatrice Chebet in the 5000m and Juleisy Angulo in the javelin throw. Meanwhile, Caio Bonfim in the 20km race walk and Emmanuel Wanyonyi in the 800m claimed the gold in the men's events on Day 8 of the World Athletics Championships.

Meanwhile, the relay heats were also held today, with the United States exiting the men's 4x400m relay after a baton exchange blunder, which prevented the team from advancing to the final. However, team USA’s women’s 4x100m and 4x400m relays, along with the men’s 4x100m relay, have all qualified for tomorrow’s finals at the World Championships.

With that, here’s a look at the complete results from Day 8 of the World Athletics Championships 2025:

Women’s event results at World Athletics Championships 2025

20 Kilometres Race Walk medalists

María Pérez (ESP) - 1:25:54 Alegna González (MEX) - 1:26:06 Nanako Fujii (JPN) - 1:26:18

Shot Put medalists

Jessica Schilder (NED) - 20.29 Chase Jackson (USA) - 20.21 Maddison-Lee Wesche (NZL) - 20.06

Qualified for 4x400m relay finals

United States - 3:22.53

Jamaica - 3:22.77

Norway - 3:23.84

Belgium - 3:23.96

Netherlands - 3:24.03

France - 3:24.33

Poland - 3:24.39

Italy - 3:24.71

Qualified for 4x100m relay finals at World Athletics Championships

United States - 41.60

Jamaica - 41.80

Germany - 41.86

Great Britain & NI - 41.88

Canada - 42.38

Spain - 42.53

France - 42.71

Poland - 42.83

5000m medalists

Beatrice Chebet (KEN) - 14:54.36 Faith Kipyegon (KEN) - 14:55.07 Nadia Battocletti (ITA) - 14:55.42

Javelin Throw medalists

Juleisy Angulo (ECU) - 65.12 Anete Sietiņa (LAT) - 64.64 Mackenzie Little (AUS) - 63.58

Heptathlon medalists

Anna Hall (USA) - 6888 points Kate O'Connor (IRL) - 6714 points Taliyah Brooks (USA) - 6581 points

Men's event results at World Athletics Championships 2025

Athletes who qualified for Discus Throw finals

Daniel Ståhl (SWE) - 69.90

Kristjan Čeh (SLO) - 68.08

Martynas Alekna (LTU) - 67.16

Matthew Denny (AUS) - 66.63

Henrik Janssen (GER) - 66.47

Lukas Weißhaidinger (AUT) - 65.91

Mario Alberto Díaz (CUB) - 65.66

Mykolas Alekna (LTU) - 65.39

Andrius Gudžius (LTU) - 65.18

Alex Rose (SAM) - 65.13

Connor Bell (NZL) - 65.09

Mika Sosna (GER) - 64.99

20 Kilometres Race Walk medalists

Caio Bonfim (BRA) - 1:18:35 Zhaozhao Wang (CHN) - 1:18:43 Paul McGrath (ESP) - 1:18:45

Qualified for 4x400m relay finals at World Athletics Championships

Botswana - 2:57.68

Belgium - 2:57.98

Great Britain & NI - 2:58.11

South Africa - 2:58.81

Jamaica - 2:59.13

Portugal - 2:59.70

Qatar - 3:00.15

Netherlands - 3:00.23

Qualified for 4x100m relay finals

Ghana - 37.79

Canada - 37.85

Netherlands - 37.95

United States - 37.98

Japan - 38.07

Germany - 38.12

Australia - 38.21

France - 38.34

800m medalists

Emmanuel Wanyonyi (KEN) - 1:41.86 Djamel Sedjati (ALG) - 1:41.90 Marco Arop (CAN) - 1:41.95

Decathlon overall results after completion of 100m, long jump, shot put, high jump and 400m

Kyle Garland (USA) - 4707 Sander Skotheim (NOR) - 4543 Ayden Owens-Delerme (PUR) - 4487

