Brock Lesnar’s daughter, Mya achieves yet another milestone after a podium finish at the NCAA Track and Field West Regionals

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, grabbed the second position in the women's shot put discipline on Day 2 of the NCAA West Regional 2024. The four-day event commenced on May 22, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. After a staunch performance, she secured her place in the National Championship Meet in Eugene.

The 22-year-old has tasted victory on several occasions this year. From breaking her shot put records to becoming the national champion, Mya Lesnar has been peaking at the right time.

The former WWE champion's daughter threw a distance of 18.68m and bagged the second position in the women's shot put in the first round of the NCAA West Regional. Oregon University's Jaida Ross claimed the first position with a throw of 20.01m.

Following the win, Mya Lesnar earned her spot at the NCAA National Championship meet in Eugene, Oregon, which is slated to be held from June 5-8, 2024. The CSU Track and Field took to their Instagram account to announce the same, as the caption read:

"TICKET PUNCHED!" Mya throws a mark of 18.68 meters in the NCAA West Regional Women's Shot Put, qualifying second and punching her ticket to Eugene!"

Mya Lesnar nabbed the 2024 Indoor Women's Shot Put National Champion title

Mya Lesnar became Colorado State's first women's indoor national champion after she attained a mark of 18.53m in the women's shot put at the 2024 NCAA Indoor Championships on March 9. She succeeded in getting the final mark on her fourth attempt, which was also the facilities mark at the Track at New Balance in Boston.

The 22-year-old was ecstatic upon achieving this remarkable accomplishment and took to her social media handle to express the same. She shared a bunch of pictures from the competition and wrote,

"National Champion 🥇. #1 in the country and a season I will never forget. I persevered and fought until the end. I learned a lot about myself and trusted the process."

She further added,

"None of this would be possible without the support and love I received daily from my coaches, teammates, and family. Proud to be a RAM💪"

Mya Lesnar was also named the Mountain West Women's Female Athlete of the Year. She became the second CSU athlete to win this title after Lexie Keller, who bagged this award in 2022.

Mya recently also became the Women's Hammer Throw Champion after she recorded a mark of 62.00m. Not only this, but she also broke her own record at the New Mexico Don Kirby Invitational after recording 19.07m in the shot put. The NCAA athlete will be next seen representing the RAMS at the NCAA National Championship meet in Eugene.