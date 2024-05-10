Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, crowned with another championship

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, just became a champion. This is the latest in a series of accomplishments in her career.

At the moment, there's no news about Brock Lesnar's WWE career. While Triple H said that The Beast Incarnate was still with the company and under contract, he didn't give any clues as to when he would return. The star was allegedly implicated without being named in the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon, and his apparent return was then put on hold.

While Lesnar is apparently at home on his ranch in Saskatchewan, his daughter seems to be making great strides in her career. Previously, Mya Lesnar became the 2024 Women's Shot Put Champion in the NCAA Indoor Championships in Boston, Massachusetts.

Now, she's won another championship, adding to her extraordinary accomplishments. CSU Track and Field's Instagram account announced that she had become the Women's Hammer Throw Champion with a mark of 62.00 meters.

"Standing on 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬. Mya Lesnar is the Women’s Hammer Throw Champion with a mark of 62.00m! #Stalwart x #CSURams," it was announced.

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, was delighted after her last title win

The last time she won a championship, Mya was thrilled. She didn't thank Brock Lesnar specifically, but she did mention how she received a lot of support from her family, as well as her coaches and teammates.

"National Champion [first place medal emoji] #1 in the country and a season I will never forget. I persevered and fought until the end. I learned a lot about myself and trusted the process. Grateful for @throwing_smarter for trusting me and taking a chance. None of this would be possible without the support and love I received daily from my coaches, teammates, and family. [infinity emoji] Proud to be a RAM," she wrote.

It remains to be seen if Lesnar helps his daughter start a professional wrestling career or if she chooses to pursue that path.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback