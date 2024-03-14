Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya reacts to major championship win

Brock Lesnar's WWE future is currently up in the air, but his daughter is at the top of her field. Mya Lynn Lesnar has just issued a statement regarding her major accolade.

Mya became the 2024 Women's Shot Put Champion on Saturday at the NCAA Indoor Championships from The Track at New Balance in Boston, MA. The Colorado State University Ram won the NCAA Division I title with a high mark of 18.53 meters on her fourth throw of the final round.

The 21-year-old daughter of Brock Lesnar took to Instagram today to issue a statement on her championship season, which has been in the news since she was photographed with her famous father. She included several photos and clips with the message.

"National Champion [first place medal emoji] #1 in the country and a season I will never forget. I persevered and fought until the end. I learned a lot about myself and trusted the process. Grateful for @throwing_smarter for trusting me and taking a chance. None of this would be possible without the support and love I received daily from my coaches, teammates, and family. [infinity emoji] Proud to be a RAM. [flexed biceps emoji]," she wrote.

The Beast Incarnate's youngest daughter from former fiancée Nicole McClain made history on Saturday as she became the first CSU female athlete to win an NCAA Indoor Track & Field title. Mya, who has a twin brother named Luke, also set a new facility record at The Track at New Balance.

Brock Lesnar returning to WWE soon?

WWE began distancing itself from Brock Lesnar after he was linked to Vince McMahon's latest scandal, but now the company may be moving in the opposite direction.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion was pulled from the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania XL season following the McMahon lawsuit controversy. It was reported that creative plans were changed at the last minute, and many fan reactions were in support of the decision.

A surprising update was revealed this past weekend when word came from within WWE that moves had been made to bring Lesnar back to work. It remains to be seen just how strong the movement is, or when the 46-year-old might be back.

Brock Lesnar has not wrestled since losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam on August 5 last year. The hiatus was planned, but he was scheduled to return at The Rumble.

