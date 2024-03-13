"Have him lose to Chad Gable at 'Mania" - WWE fans react to controversial star’s potential return

The WWE Universe is buzzing in a major way this evening over potential developments in the status of Brock Lesnar. The top star may be returning amid controversy, and that possibility is causing tension among fans.

The Beast Incarnate has not wrestled since the loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. According to reports, the promotion nixed plans for his recent return after he was allegedly linked to Vince McMahon's latest allegations of sexual misconduct. The company then took additional steps to distance itself from the former UFC Heavyweight Champion. However, it was reported just today that moves have been made within WWE to bring Lesnar back over the last few days.

The Lesnar news immediately went viral and has been a trending topic among fans ever since. As expected, some fans fully support the return, while others are adamantly against it. There are calls for officials to move on from The Beast and push Bron Breakker as the next big thing, and others want the company to make sure he is cleared of any wrongdoings before he is brought back. There was even a pitch to have Lesnar lose to Chad Gable.

Check out some of the fan reactions to WWE possibly bringing Brock Lesnar back amid controversy:

Wrestling legend names WWE Superstar to retire Brock Lesnar

The WWE locker rooms are full of young and hungry wrestlers hoping to become the next big thing. One of the hungriest these days is Bron Breakker.

The son of Rick Steiner is a multi-time NXT Champion and the current NXT Tag Team Champion with Baron Corbin. Wrestlers and fans have praised him since early on in his three-year career.

Wrestling Observer reports that the company booked Breakker at the Royal Rumble as Brock Lesnar's replacement. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time podcast, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter commented on how he'd like to see Scott Steiner's nephew be the one to retire The Beast Incarnate from World Wrestling Entertainment.

"Why don't we take one of the younger people from NXT? Someone like Bron Breakker, son of Rick Steiner, and put him against someone like, elevate him to a level where it would palatable for him to cause the exit of Brock Lesnar. I could see that," Apter said. [From 26:06 - 26:36]

Teddy Long agreed with the fantasy booking for Breakker, declaring it "not a bad idea." Apter's WWE Hall of Famer co-host said he's been impressed with the 26-year-old, especially his physique and in-ring work.

