Did Brock Lesnar get erased by WWE? What we know

Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon are currently tied up in allegations by ex-WWE staffer Janel Grant. Ever since the news surfaced, several changes have taken place in the company and even in creative directions.

One of the first changes was Vince McMahon's resignation from his position at TKO, where he was the executive chairman of the board. Next, Brock Lesnar was supposed to be a part of Royal Rumble 2024, but he was replaced by Bron Breakker.

Furthermore, Vince McMahon’s superstar page has been removed from WWE’s website. However, Brock Lesnar’s page still exists on the website. Still, WWE might be trying to distance itself from Lesnar, considering the company put discounts on most of The Beast's merchandise.

WWE’s initial plan for Lesnar seemed to involve him facing Dominik Mysterio at Elimination Chamber and Gunther at WrestleMania 40. The Stamford-based promotion has halted all creative directions for the former WWE Champion as of now.

Brock Lesnar has been removed from one of 2K's games

2K is one of WWE’s biggest partners in the digital space and has been publishing video games in various forms, one of which is WWE SuperCard, a digital collectible card game.

After allegations surfaced with the possibility of Lesnar’s involvement, 2K has removed The Beast from the game.

PWInsider has confirmed the same.

"In asking around, we have confirmed Lesnar was indeed pulled from the game. It would appear that 2K, as a licensee for WWE, is following the company's lead after WWE backed off on using Lesnar last weekend at the Royal Rumble event. Lesnar was slated to return and begin his WrestleMania season storyline, but in the wake of the Janel Grant lawsuit filed against WWE, Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis several days before, we are told the company chose to 'withdraw' Lesnar's involvement."

As of now, it’s unknown how WWE will move forward with The Beast’s return and whether or not it’ll ever happen.

