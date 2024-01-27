Vince McMahon seemingly erased from WWE site after resignation

Vince McMahon has reportedly resigned from his position as the TKO Executive Chairman and this seems to have reflected on his superstars' page on the WWE site.

Following allegations from ex-WWE staffer Janel Grant, Vince McMahon resigned earlier today during WWE SmackDown. He denied that any of the allegations were true and said that he would be defending himself against the accusations. He also added that he was resigning out of respect to the WWE Universe as well as the TKO Group.

After the resignation, Nick Khan reportedly issued a statement to WWE stars internally. He let them know that McMahon would no longer be involved with the company going forward.

"I wanted to inform you that Vince McMahon has tendered his resignation from his positions as TKO Executive Chairman and on the TKO Board of Directors. He will no longer have a role with TKO Group Holdings or WWE."

Now, there has been further development in these proceedings. On WWE's website, the official Vince McMahon page can no longer be accessed by viewers.

While the "Mr. McMahon" persona is still pictured with the rest of the WWE stars, past and present, one cannot enter the superstar profile page like it is possible to do for the rest. Viewers who try to access the page get the message that they are not authorized to access the page.

The profile can no longer be accessed (Screenshot from WWE.com)

Whether this is because of some changes being made to the profile or if WWE is consciously removing McMahon's profile is not certain at this time.

