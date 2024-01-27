Nick Khan issues major statement to WWE Superstars after Vince McMahon's resignation minutes after SmackDown starts - Reports

WWE CEO Nick Khan reportedly spoke to superstars after Vince McMahon resigned from WWE and the TKO board.

According to a report by PWInsider, WWE President Nick Khan issued a statement to WWE Superstars tonight at 8:30 PM by mail announcing McMahon's resignation. The statement also mentioned that McMahon would no longer be involved with TKO Group Holdings or WWE going forward.

"I wanted to inform you that Vince McMahon has tendered his resignation from his positions as TKO Executive Chairman and on the TKO Board of Directors. He will no longer have a role with TKO Group Holdings or WWE."

This comes after Vince McMahon's own statement and resignation news broke minutes back.

In his statement, the former TKO Executive Chairman defended himself against the allegations made by ex-WWE staffer Janel Grant.

“I stand by my prior statement that Ms. Grant’s lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and is a vindictive distortion of the truth. I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations, and look forward to clearing my name."

He also added that he was resigning out of respect for the WWE Universe and the TKO business.

"However, out of respect for the WWE Universe, the extraordinary TKO business and its board members and shareholders, partners and constituents, and all of the employees and Superstars who helped make WWE into the global leader it is today, I have decided to resign from my executive chairmanship and the TKO board of directors, effectively immediately."

At this time, it's not certain who will be replacing him as the Chairperson.

Vince McMahon's resignation comes after serious allegations

The resignation comes after allegations of sex trafficking and more surfaced against McMahon. Sponsors also voiced their objections, with Slim Jim ending their deal with WWE.

Another sponsor was also reported to have lost interest in working with WWE after the allegations surfaced against the former chairman.

