Major blow for WWE ahead of Royal Rumble - Reports

A major WWE company has reportedly pulled out of their sponsorship ahead of the Royal Rumble tomorrow night.

WWE is getting set for one of the biggest shows of the year, but most fans are talking about the lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon this week. A former employee has accused the 78-year-old of sex trafficking her during her time with the company. McMahon has denied those accusations and has vowed to defend himself.

At WWE SummerSlam 2023, LA Knight emerged victorious in the Slim Jim Battle Royal. LA Knight was seen with a Slim Jim car after the victory, but the vehicle was later stolen.

According to WrestleVotes, Slim Jim has reportedly notified WWE that they are pulling sponsorship from the UPCOMING Royal Rumble. Wrestle Votes added that it remains unknown if they will sponsor shows for the company in the future.

"Hearing rumblings that Slim Jim has notified WWE they are pulling their sponsorships from tomorrow’s Royal Rumble event. It is yet to be determined if they will remain partners in the future."

Former WWE star Rene Dupree reacts to Vince McMahon allegations

Rene Dupree shared his honest take on the Vince McMahon controversy that is currently a black cloud hanging over the company.

Speaking on Cafe De Rene, Dupree noted that this was likely just the tip of the iceberg. The veteran added this issue tends to happen a lot in Hollywood and with powerful people.

"These are just allegations but the fact that they paid her out $3 million and made her sign an NDA, that kinda looks bad. It happens in Hollywood... I don’t know man, I guess money equals power equals pervert. With all that money, what else is gonna make you happy, controlling people I guess... This is just beginning, this just came out today... So probably more to come so stay tuned," Rene Dupree said. [From 02:55 to 05:25]

It has not been disclosed as to why Slim Jim has reportedly pulled their sponsorship for Royal Rumble 2024. It will be interesting to see if there is any more fallout following the troubling allegations against Vince McMahon.

