"Do I have your attention now?" - Ex-WWE Superstar shares bold perspective on recent allegations against Vince McMahon

Former WWE Superstar Ryback recently shared his opinion on the current allegations against Vince McMahon.

McMahon announced his retirement from the company back in 2022, after handing over duties to Triple H, Nick Khan, and Stephanie McMahon. He came back to WWE again in January 2023 to facilitate the sale of the company.

Recently, a lawsuit filed by a former employee, Janel Grant, against Vince McMahon has taken the WWE Universe by storm, and it comes as no surprise that people related to the business have their opinion on the same. Speaking on the matter on his social media, Ryback stated:

"Yo! I'm the big guy, Ryback and I've been telling you guys the truth for almost 8 years on this piece of sh*t. Do I have your attention now? The truth always wins, even if it takes time. But the truth, and the whole truth will always come out eventually. It always prevail [sic] victorious."

He continued:

"This man, if you even wanna call him that, man child, little boy, scared little boy in an old man's body, is obsessed with power and control and tormenting other human beings, good human beings. The first time I ever looked in that little boy's eyes, I saw pure evil, and I knew I wanted nothing to do with him and his piece of sh*t company at that time."

Check out the full video below:

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree also shares his take on the allegations against Vince McMahon

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree also shared his honest views on the matter concerning the allegations against Vince McMahon.

While speaking in an interview on the Cafe De Rene podcast, Dupree mentioned that it was just the beginning, and more news might come out surrounding McMahon in the near future.

He further spoke about how people try to control others, when they get money, and eventually end up walking down the wrong path.

"These are just allegations but the fact that they paid her out $3 million and made her sign an NDA, that kinda looks bad. It happens in Hollywood... I don’t know man, I guess money equals power equals pervert. With all that money, what else is gonna make you happy, controlling people I guess... This is just beginning, this just came out today... So probably more to come so stay tuned," Rene Dupree said. [From 02:55 to 05:25]

It would be interesting to see what other people in the wrestling industry have to say about this matter.

