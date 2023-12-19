Slim Jim car featured in promo with WWE star LA Knight stolen

LA Knight's surge in popularity allowed him to get a strong push in WWE. Many months after his premium live event match against the late Bray Wyatt, he competed in the Money in the Bank contest in London, followed by his first victory in the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam.

The show's promotional packages featured Slim Jim's custom Nissan Z, better known among fans as Fast Meat. In shocking news, Slim Jim disclosed on December 19, 2023, that their car had been stolen.

The car was on the move as part of an ongoing partnership with WWE, making recent stops in Chicago for the Survivor Series event before traveling to L.A. for a custom video shoot.

"We knew we had something special with our custom car, but had no idea it would be in such demand that someone would steal it," said Ashley Spade, VP & General Manager, Snacks at Conagra Brands. "We continue to work closely with the authorities and we ask anyone if they spot it to report it to the LAPD." [H/T: PWInsider]

Check out the car in the SummerSlam - Slim Jim promo below:

While the active police investigation is underway, Slim Jim has put out the #FindFastMeat call to their loyal fanbase to help spread awareness of the stolen car.

If anyone has tips or spots the custom Slim Jim car, Fast Meat, they're encouraged to place a tip with the Los Angeles Police Department at https://www.lacrimestoppers.org/.

LA Knight reveals WWE officials were not too pleased with him during his first stint

Touching a wide array of topics during an interview for Inside The Ropes recently, LA Knight revealed how he wound up getting released in 2013 by WWE without being used on television. The head coach at the time hated him from the get-go:

"Without getting too deep into the details, me and the, at the time head coach, from about day one, did not get along. I was pretty much told from day one that ‘I expect to hate you.’ At which point I’m thinking, why the hell am I here? So about a good 12 months, it was just me poking the bear and him hating me, it went back and forth until finally, my a** was out a year later," Knight said.

As it turns out, it was a "perception" issue, as narrated by The Megastar of WWE:

"I was told on my way out, 'We think you’re very talented. We would like you to come back at some point, but there’s a stigma around you. There’s a perception issue, we need that perception not go away. So for that perception to go away, you need to go away.'"

On the latest edition of SmackDown, AJ Styles made his shocking return and evidently turned heel on LA Knight. The two of them and Randy Orton are slated to compete in a triple threat number one contender's match on the New Year's Revolution edition of the blue brand on January 5, 2024.

The winner will face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble.