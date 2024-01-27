Another sponsor cuts ties with WWE following Vince McMahon scandal - Reports

In more news coming out in the aftermath of the lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon, some companies have apparently started taking decisions that do not look too good for WWE. Another company has now reportedly lost interest in working with Stamford-based promotion following ongoing legal issues.

It was reported by WrestleVotes earlier today that Slim Jim was no longer sponsoring Royal Rumble 2024, but there had been no reason given for the company's decision so far. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp has now reported that Slim Jim pulled their sponsorship due to the allegations against Vince McMahon.

Sean provided the following quote from Slim Jim:

"Slim Jim values integrity and respect in all of our partnerships. Given the recent disturbing allegations against Vince McMahon, at this time, we've decided to pause our promotional activities with WWE. This decision reflects our commitment to our brand values and responsibility to our community. We will continue to monitor the situation and base our future engagements on our values and what’s best for our brand."

Sapp has also reported that another "potential major sponsor" who was considering working with the promotion has now decided not to, after the allegations against the former WWE CEO came to light.

Former WWE manager claims CM Punk kept Vince McMahon in his office for hours

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently stated that CM Punk kept Vince McMahon in his office for hours back in the day.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk show, Dutch Mantell claimed he went to see McMahon on the day CM Punk departed the company. Mantell added he eventually gave up on waiting in line to talk to McMahon because it was taking too long.

"I've told the story about I went to talk to Vince that day ,and CM Punk kept him in the room for three hours, four hours. The line was kinda long, it went on and on, and then the line got shorter and shorter. When I'm sitting there, there was only two or three in front of me. I said, scr*w it, I'm never gonna get in there. And I didn't get in there that day, and that was the day he left." [From 11:50 onwards]

Vince McMahon has been accused of sex trafficking by former employee Janel Grant in a lawsuit filed this week. The 78-year-old has denied the allegations and has vowed to vigoriously defend himself. Former WWE head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis has also been named in the lawsuit.

