Top star spent hours in a room with Vince McMahon before leaving the company, claims former WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke about the time CM Punk and Vince McMahon were locked in a room for over three hours.

Punk was a huge star back in 2014 when he left WWE. The Best in the World stated that he was worn out, had many grievances with the company, and left on a sour note. However, he returned at Survivor Series last year after nearly a ten-year hiatus.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Mantell spoke about the time Punk left. He mentioned that he wanted to see Mr. McMahon that day. However, when he went to the back, the former manager saw that there was a long line. The line kept getting shorter as Punk and Vince were locked in for hours. The former WWE employee recalled that he left without seeing the boss that day.

"I've told the story about I went to talk to Vince that day and CM Punk kept him in the room for three hours, four hours. The line was kinda long, it went on and on and then the line got shorter and shorter. When I'm sitting there, there was only two or three in front of me. I said, scr*w it, I'm never gonna get it there. And I didn't get in there that day and that was the day he left." [From 11:50 onwards]

Punk is now more popular than ever and is scheduled to make an appearance on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. The Best in the World will also compete in the Royal Rumble match on January 27 and is a huge favorite to win the encounter.

