We got some great matches tonight on WWE SmackDown and the return of Roman Reigns.

Santos Escobar, Humberto & Angel def. Latino World Order

Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne def. Pretty Deadly

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) def. Unholy Union to retain the Women's Tag Team Championship

AJ Styles vs. LA Knight ended in a no-contest

Randy Orton def. Solo Sikoa

We got a recap of last week's main event to kick off SmackDown, and Jimmy Uso was backstage with Solo Sikoa when Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman showed up.

Roman told them they needed to finish what they failed to do last week, and Solo said he would take care of it.

Expand Tweet

Nick Aldis was in the ring, and it was time for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match contract signing for Royal Rumble.

AJ Styles and LA Knight were the first to sign the contract, and Randy Orton was next. Roman Reigns was set to be next, but Paul Heyman came out instead.

Expand Tweet

Heyman said they hadn't had the chance to send the contract to an attorney, and Roman will not sign it tonight on SmackDown.

We got boos from the crowd as Aldis said that if Roman didn't sign it in time, he would have to vacate the title.

Expand Tweet

Heyman was taking shots at Aldis and reminded him that 'Roman runs the company.' LA Knight told Heyman to shut up before reminding him that Roman wouldn't be in this position if not for the Bloodline constantly interfering in the matches.

Expand Tweet

AJ got mad and said that LA was lucky even to be a part of the match before the two got into an argument, which led to a brawl. Referees came out to separate as we headed for a break on SmackDown.

Expand Tweet

WWE SmackDown Results (January 19, 2024): Santos Escobar, Humberto & Angel vs. Latino World Order

The new team of Santos and Los Lotharios was set to kick off the first match of the night, and the trio was being billed as Legado Del Fantasma. Angel and Carlito were in the ring early on, and the LWO had the advantage as they hot-tagged in and out of the ring.

Carlito hit some big clotheslines and dropkicks to clear the ring before getting a big spinebuster for a near fall. All six men invaded the ring, and the match became chaotic as we got a series of superkicks.

Carlito hit some big moves, but Santos came in off a distraction and rolled him up for the win.

Result: Santos Escobar, Humberto & Angel def. Latino World Order

Expand Tweet

Grade: B+

Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits called out The Last Testament in a video promo on SmackDown and threatened to take them out.

Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne vs. Pretty Deadly on WWE SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Pete Dunne was formerly billed as Butch when he came to the main roster from NXT and NXT UK, but now it seems that he was again being referred to as Dunne. Dunne and Bate had the upper hand early in the match, and Bate got the airplane spin, taking out both opponents.

After a break, the Deadly was in control for a bit, but Dunne got a big German Suplex and an X-Plex before Bate came back in and hit some big lariats. Tyler hit a big dive on Kit outside before Pete hit Prince with the Bitter End and picked up the win on SmackDown.

Result: Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne def. Pretty Deadly

Expand Tweet

Grade: B

Expand Tweet

The KO Show was next, and Logan Paul was the guest for the night. Logan was unhappy with Kevin for taking him out with a stunner and said he had an unfair advantage because of the cast on his hand.

Logan tried to brag about beating Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio, but Owens assured him he wouldn't be able to knock him out.

Expand Tweet

Logan tried to take a cheap shot at Owens, but the latter just shrugged it off and said, 'Is that it?'. A brawl kicked off, and Logan smashed KO's injured hand against the ringpost before taking him out and standing over him with the United States Championship.

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns was backstage, and Solo Sikoa assured him he would fix last week's mistake tonight.

Expand Tweet

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (C) vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn (Unholy Union) on WWE SmackDown - Women's Tag Team Championship match

Damage CTRL came out to watch the match, and Alba kicked things off with Kayden in the ring. The Unholy Union tried for some early pins but was denied as the champs hit big double-team moves.

They hit a double-team Frankensteiner variation before the challengers got back in control with a cheap shot. Katana came in with a splash off the top, and Kayden hit Alba with a Canadian Destroyer before the champs hit the Keg Stand for the win on SmackDown.

Result: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance def. Unholy Union to retain the Women's Tag Team Championship

Expand Tweet

Grade: C

The Final Testament was in a promo and called out Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits before challenging them to a match next week.

Expand Tweet

Carmelo Hayes was in a backstage interview, and Grayson Waller and Austin Theory interrupted him before the Melo challenged Theory to a rematch. Theory was about to reject it, but Waller accepted it on his behalf.

Expand Tweet

AJ Styles vs. LA Knight on WWE SmackDown

We got a brawl immediately, and AJ got thrown in the corner before coming back with some strikes. Knight got a big suplex, and AJ dropped him in the corner before getting a backbreaker.

The match continued as Jimmy Uso walked out to ringside, and Knight gave him a threatening look from ringside. The distraction allowed AJ to get a big kick in before Solo showed up and hit a Samona Spike on Knight, and then Solo took both men out.

Result: AJ Styles vs. LA Knight ended in no-contest

Grade: B+

Solo Sikoa vs. Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Solo immediately took Randy down in the corner before getting the hip attack. Randy fell outside before Solo sent him into the announce desk and the ring steps before we headed for another break.

Back on SmackDown, Randy was still taking a ringside beating but managed to drop Solo on the announce desk. Randy got the draping DDT in the ring before Jimmy Uso came out, but LA Knight and AJ Styles attacked him.

Expand Tweet

AJ headed to the ring before Solo tried to get the Samoan Spike on Randy but took the RKO instead. Randy got the pin.

Result: Randy Orton def. Solo Sikoa

A brawl broke out again, and Knight took the RKO, and so did Styles before Roman Reigns came in from behind and took him out with a Superman Punch. Roman took the contract from Nick Aldis and signed it before throwing it back.

Expand Tweet

Roman set up for the spear on Randy but took the RKO instead and went down as SmackDown went off the air.

Expand Tweet

Grade: B

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.