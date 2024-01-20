SmackDown GM Nick Aldis makes a big threat after Roman Reigns no-shows contract signing

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis clarified to Roman Reigns that he wouldn't be intimidated by his presence the same way Adam Pearce used to be. After Reigns did show the contract signing, he made a huge threat.

The opening segment of SmackDown was to feature the contract signing for the Fatal Four-Way match at the Royal Rumble. The three contestants, AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton, all came out, but when Roman Reigns' music hit, only Paul Heyman came out.

Heyman said since they didn't have the chance to run the contract by an attorney, Reigns won't be signing it. In response, Nick Aldis noted that it was fine by him and that he would make the match a triple threat for the vacant Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, threatening to strip the Tribal Chief of the title.

Paul Heyman responded by stating that upper management and even the audience wouldn't buy the idea of a match for a vacant championship.

Aldis has been a big hit as the General Manager of SmackDown and has made many huge decisions so far. It will be interesting to see how the dynamic between him and Roman Reigns continues.

