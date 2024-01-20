AJ Styles' match with popular superstar ends in chaos after Bloodline member gets involved

AJ Styles' match ended in chaos after a Bloodline member attacked him and his opponent.

Since AJ Styles returned to the WWE, he has had issues with LA Knight. His problem with Knight stems from the latter trying to step over Styles to get a title match with Roman Reigns when the Phenomenal One was injured.

While both Styles and Knight got what they wanted, which was a title match against Roman Reigns, this didn't solve the issue between them. Last week on the blue brand, they momentarily put their differences aside to take out Solo Sikoa.

However, both men started a brawl with each other during tonight's contract signing. Hence, a match was made to settle their difference. However, this seemed to solve nothing as Solo Sikoa interrupted and hit Knight with the Samoan Spike. This chaotic ending led to the bout being a no-contest.

He then assaulted Styles and hit him with the Samoan Spike before calling out Randy Orton for their match.

Solo Sikoa is proving to be a difference-maker for Roman Reigns and the Bloodline every week.

