Immense botch during WWE SmackDown interrupts broadcast

A major botch took place during tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown that disrupted the broadcast.

Tonight's episode of SmackDown took place in Georgia. The show boasted an impressive lineup of matches and segments, which featured Randy Orton and Solo Sikoa' competing in the main event. One of the biggest talking points heading into the show was the contract signing for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match.

The show ended with the contract signing, which ended in chaos after Paul Heyman said that Roman Reigns wouldn't sign the contract. Knight and Styles got into each other's faces, and a brawl erupted between them.

The show was going strong, but something unusual happened midway through the show. At the start of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match, the audio feed cut off during the broadcast. The issue seemed to have taken place globally, affecting broadcasts around the world.

The audio feed, however, returned after a couple of seconds and the show resumed as usual.

This botch didn't stop Kayden Carter and Katana Chance from retaining the tag titles against The Unholy Union tonight on SmackDown.

What did you make of this botch? Sound off in the comments section below.

