Popular WWE star secures brilliant win after monumental change on SmackDown

The latest installment of WWE SmackDown marked the comeback of The Bruiserweight, Pete Dunne.

Butch and Tyler Bate were slated to go up against Pretty Deadly on this week's show. In their discussion last Friday, they hinted at Butch reclaiming his old moniker, with Bate urging him to search within and rediscover his true identity.

Reports earlier in the day suggested Butch's return to his former name, and this was affirmed as he entered with his previous theme song, signaling the revival of his old identity.

Bate and Kit Wilson started the bout for their respective teams. Soon after, Dunne took matters into his own hands, tagging himself. He executed an armbar takedown, followed by a stomp to the elbow, and deftly snapped Wilson's arm.

In the match's final moments, Bate landed a powerful uppercut on Elton Prince, followed by a decisive lariat. With a blind tag to Dunne, the Bruiserweight executed the Bitter End on Prince, securing the brilliant win for the duo.

It was a statement victory for British Strong Style, and it will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the talented duo moving forward.

