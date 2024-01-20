44-year-old WWE veteran makes SmackDown in-ring return after 70 days; suffers another major loss

On the latest episode of SmackDown, WWE veteran Carlito competed in his first match in 70 days on the blue brand. Last time, he suffered a loss at the hands of Bobby Lashley on November 10, 2023. This week, he teamed up with Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde to take on Santos Escobar, Angel, and Humberto in a six-man tag team match.

The villainous group, known as Legado Del Fantasma, has been in a feud with the LWO for quite some time now. Carlito and Angel started things off. Zelina Vega was at ringside.

Angel ambushed the 44-year-old WWE veteran from behind after the bell rang, but the latter managed to get the upper hand. He then tagged in Cruz Del Toro, who took down Angel with a hurricanrana.

Wilde entered the match and pulled off some insane moves. Later on, Carlito hit Humberto with a spinebuster. He went for the cover, but Escobar broke it up. Humberto then hit the LWO member with an enzuigiri and got a two-count.

Toward the end of the match, Carlito nailed Humberto with a backstabber, but unbeknownst to him, Escobar made a blind tag, and he was the legal man for Legado. Santos Escobar then scooped up Carlito and got the three count.

