Roman Reigns begins to go crazy backstage on SmackDown and gets stunned by Solo Sikoa

Roman Reigns refused to show up for the contract signing in the opening segment of WWE SmackDown tonight and stayed backstage instead. In one of the segments on the second half of the show, he went crazy and began to sound incoherent before Solo Sikoa stunned him with his words.

Reigns seemed unhappy with how things had been going in the past couple of weeks. Last week on WWE SmackDown, the trio of LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton defeated Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a handicap match. Solo Sikoa took responsibility for it and said he would fix it.

After Paul Heyman went out and Orton sent him a message, Reigns was asking Jimmy Uso why he wasn't the one out there. While he was saying 'yeet, no yeet' and other things, he slowly began to lose it and sounded completely incoherent by the end. This was before Solo Sikoa stunned him into silence, boldly stating that he would take responsibility and fix the situation:

Expand Tweet

It's going to be interesting to see how the dynamic plays out between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. It was Sikoa who was named The Tribal Heir, and that was what he wanted to live up to.

Some believed that Roman Reigns' road to WrestleMania would see him finally face Solo Sikoa, but that doesn't appear to be the case as of now.

Expand Tweet

What do you think of the tensions within The Bloodline? Let us know in the comments section below!

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.