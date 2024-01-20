Kevin Owens assaulted on SmackDown; seemingly reinjures arm

Kevin Owens seemingly has reinjured his arm after a brutal attack tonight on WWE SmackDown.

It's been a couple of weeks since Kevin Owens was drafted to WWE SmackDown in exchange for Jey Uso. Ever since his arrival on the blue brand, Owens has made an impact. He hasn't stepped down from a fight and has been entertaining for the fans to watch.

Owens also participated in the United States Championship contender tournament and made it to the finals against Santos Escobar. After winning the finals, Logan Paul confronted Owens but was on the receiving end of a right hand. Last week on WWE SmackDown, Logan Paul threatened to sue Owens if he used his cast during their title bout. Owens offered Logan the chance to appear on the KO Show tonight on SmackDown.

Logan showed up tonight on the blue brand and after a back-and-forth exchange, Owens agreed that he won't show up with his cast. He was removing the cast when Logan blindsided him with a punch. Owens got back up and brawled with Logan for a bit, but The Maverick slammed Kevin Owens' hand into the ring post, seemingly reinjuring it in the process.

Expand Tweet

The odds are now seemingly stacked in Logan Paul's favor, especially after tonight's vicious attack on WWE SmackDown.

What did you make of this segment? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.