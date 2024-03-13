Surprising update on Brock Lesnar’s WWE future - Reports

Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen since SummerSlam 2023, but it seems that WWE is enquiring about bringing back the former World Champion.

Lesnar was reportedly set to make his return back at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event earlier this year, but when he was seemingly identified as part of Janel Grant's recent lawsuit against Vince McMahon, the company was forced to distance itself.

According to a report by Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer, WWE is now making moves to bring back Brock Lesnar.

"In the last few days, there have been moves regarding Brock Lesnar. There are movements to bring him back. I should add regarding Brock. I'm not saying he's going to be back. I have no idea if he's going to be back. I wouldn't bring him back but I can tell you that there have been inquiries made and what that means, we will wait and see. It seems like a bad idea to me. Put it that way," said Alvarez.

Lesnar was seen as a massive draw for WWE throughout this time with the company and is still considered to be an active talent, so they could return at any time.

Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther was reportedly the original planned for WWE WrestleMania XL

WWE has been forced to change several plans after Lesnar was unable to make his return at the Royal Rumble. It was reported that The Beast Incarnate was set to work with Dominik Mysterio at Elimination Chamber and then Gunther at WrestleMania.

It's unclear if these latest moves will lead to his return, but he wouldn't be able to pick up where he left off now that Sami Zayn has secured his shot against Gunther at WrestleMania XL instead.

The TKO Group has made it clear that they are taking these allegations seriously, which is why Vince McMahon was forced to resign earlier this year. It will be interesting to see if Brock Lesnar is allowed to make his return as the allegations continue to dominate wrestling headlines.

