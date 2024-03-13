Has Brock Lesnar been reinstated to WWE's official roster page? What you must know

Over the past few months, Brock Lesnar has been a topic of conversation among the WWE Universe due to his controversial absence from the Stamford-based promotion. Recently, fans spotted The Beast's profile on WWE's official website once again.

Since then, many fans have claimed on social media that the multi-time World Champion's profile has been officially reinstated, which increases the likelihood of his potential return to the company in the near future.

However, it is important to note that The Beast's profile was never removed by WWE. A fan also posted a screenshot from several weeks ago claiming that Lesnar's official profile had been there all along.

Brock Lesnar was removed from current WWE video games due to the ongoing controversy surrounding him in regard to Janel Grant's lawsuit. A report revealed a few weeks back:

"In asking around, we have confirmed Lesnar was indeed pulled from the game. It would appear that 2K, as a licensee for WWE, is following the company's lead after WWE backed off on using Lesnar last weekend at the Royal Rumble event... Going forward, PWInsider.com has been told by sources familiar to the matter that we should expect to see Lesnar downplayed (if not outright removed as he was in the Supercard game) as much as possible going forward by 2K and potentially other licensees." [H/T PWInsider]

In addition, Lesnar is a limited playable character in WWE 2K24. So it seems like fans may have gotten confused and thought that The Beast was removed from the official site and ultimately reinstated, which does not seem to be true.

Brock Lesnar might still make his comeback to WWE

Brock Lesnar's future in the Stamford-based promotion is indeed hard to predict. Nevertheless, Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer recently predicted that The Beast might make his return in the near future, as the company has brought back much more controversial stars in the past:

"I think in the case of [Brock] Lesnar, I think that the mentality probably is, just like you know, how long do we figure it's gonna take for this to blow over? And because he was not a superior, he was involved in something that was pretty torturous. But again, that's gonna be the decision that they make, but whatever they make historically, there's been people who have, could say, done a lot worse than that have been brought back."

However, in the conclusion, he added that the company doesn't necessarily need The Beast. Overall, it will be intriguing to see whether the fans will witness the presence of Brock Lesnar again in the company or not.