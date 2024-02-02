Has Brock Lesnar been omitted from WWE 2K24? All we know about his gaming status and more

On January 25, 2024, Brock Lesnar was allegedly implicated in a lawsuit by Janel Grant. While the lawsuit levied severe allegations against Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis, it also included allegations against a former UFC Heavyweight Champion who also competed in WWE. Many thought it to be The Beast Incarnate.

Since this news became viral, there have been multiple questions about the future of Lesnar in WWE. Apart from this, there has been plenty of speculation about whether he will be omitted from the games.

Mike Johnson from PWInsider.com confirmed that Brock Lesnar has been pulled from the online 2K Supercard Digital Collectible Game. The report further stated:

"In asking around, we have confirmed Lesnar was indeed pulled from the game. It would appear that 2K, as a licensee for WWE, is following the company's lead after WWE backed off on using Lesnar last weekend at the Royal Rumble event... Going forward, PWInsider.com has been told by sources familiar to the matter that we should expect to see Lesnar downplayed (if not outright removed as he was in the Supercard game) as much as possible going forward by 2K and potentially other licensees.” [H/T PWInsider]

Given this report, Brock Lesnar is likely to be removed from WWE 2K24. However, gaming is not the only place where Lesnar has been affected.

Recently, it was also revealed that WWE had to pump the brakes on a potential Lesnar return at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Wrestling veteran comments on whether Brock Lesnar will return to WWE or not

While reports suggested that Brock Lesnar's return at the Royal Rumble was put on hold due to the recent lawsuit by Janel Grant, many wondered if they would see Lesnar in a WWE ring again. Recently, a veteran in professional wrestling shared his thoughts on the same.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that he wouldn't be surprised to see Lesnar return. The journalist mentioned the company has brought back people who have done much worse. However, he also added that WWE does not necessarily need Lesnar.

"I think in the case of (Brock) Lesnar, I think that the mentality probably is, just like you know, how long do we figure it's gonna take for this to blow over? And because he was not a superior, he was involved in something that was pretty torturous. But again, that's gonna be the decision that they make, but whatever they make historically, there's been people who have, could say, done a lot worse than that have been brought back. They mean they may choose not to, I don't know. They don't need anyone, and I don't think Lesnar is gonna wrestle for anybody else," said Meltzer.

Whether Brock Lesnar returns to WWE is something only time can tell. However, until then, Triple H and the talent at WWE will try to shift their focus on delivering top-notch wrestling shows.

